Jennifer Zuccarini and Langley Fox Cohost Fleur du Mal Dinner in L.A.

Guests included Nasim Pedrad, Gillian Jacobs and Dree Hemingway.

Fleur du Mal designer Jennifer Zuccarini looks to make her West Hollywood store a cultural hub for her community to unite and converse.

“A place where we, outside of the pandemic, can host a lot of events around sexuality, femininity, dating,” she told WWD when she unveiled the luxury lingerie shop in April.

Zuccarini did just that on Tuesday night — though, instead, hosted guests in the open air of European eatery Issima, located steps away from her boutique. The occasion, in reality, was to “finally” celebrate the opening of the brick-and-mortar store (the first on the West Coast, following the New York City flagship). But by placing games of “Never Have I Ever” (a Fleur du Mal-themed edition) on tables at the dinner, Zuccarini initiated conversation. And the women, many of whom had just met, opened up about just that: sexuality, femininity, dating — and more.

“It’s fun, right?” Zuccarini said of the game, launching in coming weeks. (She counts the likes of Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Richie Shazam, Gigi Hadid and Angelina Jolie as fans.)

Sitting on each place setting was a black lace Fleur du Mal eye mask, as well as packaged undies. While the brand is rooted in lingerie creation, Zuccarini has been offering sexy ready-to-wear and swim, as well as lifestyle goods, toys, sexual wellness products and playful accessories (including Halloween options) since her brand was founded in 2012. For Zuccarini, it’s all part of Fleur du Mal’s DNA, made to empower her consumer, many of them women.

And it was a dinner full of women at the event, cohosted by Langley Fox, including Nasim Pedrad, Gillian Jacobs, Dree Hemingway, Grace Johnson, Ciarra Pardo, Mimi Cuttrell, Ebonee Davis, Emily LaBowe and Heidi Bivens.

