The elegantly neutral lobby of New York’s Edition Hotel was awash with Nineties neon Friday night for Jeremy Scott’s well-attended after party.

“Seeing all my friends is my favorite moment of the night,” raved Scott.

And there were many friends to see in the tightly packed space, which quickly began to resemble Willy Wonka’s shrinking hallway as the fashionable masses flowed in a steady stream.

Dressed in a graffiti-inspired sweater, psychedelic pants and electric bowling shoes of his own design, Scott cited 18-year-old Paris Jackson as his current muse and breathed a sigh of relief to have pulled off his show Friday in spite of the wintry weather.

“This week I was a little nervous about that plane from Los Angeles coming back with all of my models, thank you very much Tommy [Hilfiger],” continued Scott. “Basically my whole cast was from the Tommy show.”

Mia Moretti spun classic jams — think Lil’ Kim’s “Big Momma Thang” and TLC’s “Waterfalls” — for guests including a leather trenchcoat-clad Dylan McDermott and Harry Brant, who shuffled through the crowded room alongside pal Gaia Matisse, looking understandably overwhelmed by the capacity.

Shortly after midnight, the singular bar was depleted of its sturdy-cut crystal glassware save for Champagne flutes, but alas, the Moët & Chandon had run its course as well.

Isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?