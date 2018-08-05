Down a long, gravel driveway and hidden behind trees in full bloom, in what Jerry Seinfeld sarcastically referred to as “the very low-key East Hampton,” some of Hollywood and fashion’s stars gathered under twinkling lights for Net-a-porter and Good + Foundation’s summer dinner.

Good + founder Jessica Seinfeld and her husband Jerry; Stella McCartney; Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann; Gwyneth Paltrow; Neil Patrick Harris, and many others attended the dinner, along with the president of Net-a-porter, Alison Loehnis.

Jerry Seinfeld, clutching his glass while chatting with Apatow, agreed to take a photo — reluctantly.

“Do you really want this photo? You don’t want this, do you?” he said, while Apatow laughed heartily. “Not even men’s comedy daily wants a photo of this.”

“Well, go ahead,” Apatow said. “Now you have a picture of us drinking alcohol.”

Jerry Seinfeld then immediately turned to Apatow and told him about a comedy bit he’s working on concerning folks who take pictures of food the minute the plate hits the table.

Paltrow’s recent New York Times profile caused New York Magazine’s The Cut to create T-shirts bearing the phrase “I don’t know what The Cut is,” after the actress was quoted uttering the same words in the article. Had she read the piece, and what did she think about it?

“I don’t want to talk about all that,” Paltrow responded sweetly. “I’m just here to support Jessica.”

Rosie Assoulin and Jennifer Fisher sat next to each other at dinner with their heads together, chatting animatedly. Assoulin said her brand has switched over to the resort and pre-fall schedule.

“We’re going to be enjoying from the sidelines this fashion week,” she said. “We also have a collection coming out, but it’s not for fashion week, it’s a little capsule we’re working on.”

Fisher’s collection has been done for six months now, the jewelry designer said.

“We are moving to all show-now-buy-now for jewelry and accessories,” she stated, adding that her company has something “very exciting” happening the first fashion week.

When prompted for clues, Fisher just smiled.

“You’ll have to see,” she said.

