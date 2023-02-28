×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Beatniks and Berets: Dior’s Show Celebrated Paris in the ’50s

Eye

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Launches UTA Fashion, Taps CAA’s Anne Nelson

Business

Target Sees a ‘New Normal’ in the Horizon

John Boyega and Maye Musk Celebrate Launch of Zegna’s Capsule Line With The Elder Statesman

The party held on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week was a chromatic feast.

John Boyega
Greg Chait
Maye Musk
The scene at the Zegna x The Elder Statesman cocktail.
Nicolas Maury
View ALL 9 Photos

PARIS The party celebrating the launch of Zegna’s collaboration with The Elder Statesman on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week was a chromatic feast, with every room in the sprawling venue bathed in a different color.

Guests wearing looks from the capsule collection explored a private mansion in Paris where surprises included a food truck in the courtyard, a saffron yellow cocktail bar and a bathtub filled with blue dye.

John Boyega opted for a shawl-collared cardigan in a lilac, orange, green and brown tie-dye-inspired pattern, while Maye Musk wore a matching striped knitwear top and pants with a cashmere flannel shirt.

Related Galleries

“Can you imagine taking a flight in this?” she asked. It was an apt question for the model and author, who was fresh off the plane from Milan and will be jetting off to the United Arab Emirates, China, South Africa and Greece in the next few weeks. So has she made a plan for her 75th birthday in April?

“Well, you know, my book is ‘A Woman Makes a Plan,’” she said with a laugh. “Yeah, of course I made a plan. A lot of friends are getting together [in New York City] to have a cocktail party for me.”

Maye Musk
Maye Musk Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD

Musk planned to attend several shows in Paris after walking for Philipp Plein in Milan, always a taxing adventure. “Do you know how long that runway was? It’s the longest you’ve ever seen,” she said ruefully.

“I modeled for him three years ago, but then it was on very high heels and on mirrors. And so some models fell, some cried, some took their shoes off and walked, but I didn’t know I had that option. I just walked in those very high heels. This time it was really cool boots, but you had to walk fast,” she added.

Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori stopped by a red wall, where red-gloved attendants handed out drinks through a small hatch. Meanwhile, Greg Chait, founder and chief executive officer of The Elder Statesman, posed for pictures with influencer Fai Khadra.

Peter Dundas and his partner Evangelo Bousis were in town for his Dundas runway show on Monday, his first since 2019. “It’s always been our home for shows. I grew up in fashion in Paris,” said the designer, who was creative director at Ungaro from 2006 to 2007. “I walked past my old office today and I was thinking about that.”

The Los Angeles-based couple were there to support Chait. “He’s a very, very dear friend of ours and we also wear his things profusely,” Dundas explained. “We travel in them, we live in them, we wear them all the time.”

Florian Zeller
Florian Zeller Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD

Florian Zeller was still buzzing from the Paris premiere last week of his movie “The Son,” which stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. “It was something that was very meaningful to me. We created a story about family and somehow we became like family all together, so it was really special for me to have them with me in France,” he said.

The Oscar-winning playwright and director is taking a break before embarking on his next project.

“I’m still digesting. You know, when you have children, there’s that moment when you know you have to let them live their own life. You have to let it go, and I’m at that moment with my film. I know that now, I need to let it go to live its own life and then I will have more room to think about what’s next, but I don’t know yet,” he confessed.

Jackman wore Zegna for the Paris leg of the press tour, but Zeller, dressed in black, has yet to embrace the new capsule collection’s rainbow palette.  

“I’m not very brave but I think it’s very beautiful, the combination of colors, texture,” he said. “I mean, it’s art, you know, and it’s great when you see art coming into our lives, through clothes or through movies or through anything, you know, just to be inspired.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

John Boyega, Maye Musk Celebrate Zegna x The Elder Statesman Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad