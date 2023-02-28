John Boyega and Maye Musk Celebrate Launch of Zegna’s Capsule Line With The Elder Statesman

PARIS — The party celebrating the launch of Zegna’s collaboration with The Elder Statesman on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week was a chromatic feast, with every room in the sprawling venue bathed in a different color.

Guests wearing looks from the capsule collection explored a private mansion in Paris where surprises included a food truck in the courtyard, a saffron yellow cocktail bar and a bathtub filled with blue dye.

John Boyega opted for a shawl-collared cardigan in a lilac, orange, green and brown tie-dye-inspired pattern, while Maye Musk wore a matching striped knitwear top and pants with a cashmere flannel shirt.

“Can you imagine taking a flight in this?” she asked. It was an apt question for the model and author, who was fresh off the plane from Milan and will be jetting off to the United Arab Emirates, China, South Africa and Greece in the next few weeks. So has she made a plan for her 75th birthday in April?

“Well, you know, my book is ‘A Woman Makes a Plan,’” she said with a laugh. “Yeah, of course I made a plan. A lot of friends are getting together [in New York City] to have a cocktail party for me.”

Maye Musk Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD

Musk planned to attend several shows in Paris after walking for Philipp Plein in Milan, always a taxing adventure. “Do you know how long that runway was? It’s the longest you’ve ever seen,” she said ruefully.

“I modeled for him three years ago, but then it was on very high heels and on mirrors. And so some models fell, some cried, some took their shoes off and walked, but I didn’t know I had that option. I just walked in those very high heels. This time it was really cool boots, but you had to walk fast,” she added.

Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori stopped by a red wall, where red-gloved attendants handed out drinks through a small hatch. Meanwhile, Greg Chait, founder and chief executive officer of The Elder Statesman, posed for pictures with influencer Fai Khadra.

Peter Dundas and his partner Evangelo Bousis were in town for his Dundas runway show on Monday, his first since 2019. “It’s always been our home for shows. I grew up in fashion in Paris,” said the designer, who was creative director at Ungaro from 2006 to 2007. “I walked past my old office today and I was thinking about that.”

The Los Angeles-based couple were there to support Chait. “He’s a very, very dear friend of ours and we also wear his things profusely,” Dundas explained. “We travel in them, we live in them, we wear them all the time.”

Florian Zeller Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD

Florian Zeller was still buzzing from the Paris premiere last week of his movie “The Son,” which stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. “It was something that was very meaningful to me. We created a story about family and somehow we became like family all together, so it was really special for me to have them with me in France,” he said.

The Oscar-winning playwright and director is taking a break before embarking on his next project.

“I’m still digesting. You know, when you have children, there’s that moment when you know you have to let them live their own life. You have to let it go, and I’m at that moment with my film. I know that now, I need to let it go to live its own life and then I will have more room to think about what’s next, but I don’t know yet,” he confessed.

Jackman wore Zegna for the Paris leg of the press tour, but Zeller, dressed in black, has yet to embrace the new capsule collection’s rainbow palette.

“I’m not very brave but I think it’s very beautiful, the combination of colors, texture,” he said. “I mean, it’s art, you know, and it’s great when you see art coming into our lives, through clothes or through movies or through anything, you know, just to be inspired.”