“Welcome to Bruce Wayne’s house,” said John Mayer, lowering his voice into a gravely twang as he spoke into the mic, earning laughs from the audience. The crowd was still readying their iPhones, having only moments before been told Mr. Mayer would be serenading them with an acoustic set.

Mayer was at the mic stand as a friendly gesture to his friends Rob Ronen and Michael Herman, cofounders of the high-end watch boutique Material Good in Soho. The store was filled for a celebration in honor of its third anniversary, with partner Audemars Piguet; Mayer lent his talents in a friendly capacity, and also happens to be an avid watch fan. For the night, he was decked in an Audemars Piguet royal oak tourbillon number, which he paired with standard white sneakers and jeans (sad news for the Mayer fans who have been enjoying, ironically or otherwise, his recent preference for throwback athletic wear).

Between acoustic renditions of songs like “Who Says,” “Neon” and his current hit “New Light” for the crowd that included New York Knicks’ Lance Thomas, New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and golfer Ian Poulter, Mayer riffed on themes from Instagram (“so much content, so much content”) to aging (“you get gray pubes and that’s how it goes”). As he played, numerous sensitive fellas in the crowd mouthed along blissfully, while their female companions captured it for the ‘gram. A winning night for all.

