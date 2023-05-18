×
Jonathan Anderson and Ssense Host the Fashion Crowd at The Boiler Room

Tommy Dorfman, Jemima Kirke, Dominique Jackson and more attended the party, which celebrated the launch of the JW Anderson Bumper Hike sneaker collection.

Tommy Dorfman and Jemima Kirke
Jonathan Anderson
Blake Abbie
Dominique Jackson
Alexander Roth
It’s been a busy week for Jonathan Anderson in New York. On Tuesday night, he was on hand at the Noguchi museum as Japanese ceramicist Eriko Inazaki took home the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize. And on Wednesday, a very different change of scene: Anderson played host, together with Ssense, to the likes of Jemima Kirke, Tommy Dorfman, Kit Connor, Dominique Jackson, Tyler Mazaheri, Alexander Roth, Lucas Zwirner, Jessie Andrews, Hillary Taymour, Jeremy Kost and more, at East Village gay bar The Boiler Room in celebration of the JW Anderson Bumper Hike sneaker collection.

Glasses of vodka sodas and bottles of Advil lined the room as people danced and mingled as it neared 11 p.m. The Bumper Hike sneaker collection will be available on JW Anderson and Ssense’s respective sites beginning in the fall — but it’s never too soon to celebrate, right?

