×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rodarte RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2022

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Jonathan Simkhai’s Fashion Week Dinner at the Public Was a Tribute to New York Resiliency

Guests dined al fresco at Ava, the hotel's rooftop. The dinner supported Tuesday's Children, which provides support for families impacted by Sept. 11.

Gallery Icon View ALL 14 Photos

Jonathan Simkhai might live in Los Angeles now, but Saturday night was all about paying homage to his hometown.

A few hours after showing his latest collection nearby on an outdoor balcony in TriBeCa, the designer and native New Yorker hosted a dinner at Ava, the Public’s outdoor private events space. “It feels so overwhelming; I’ve been in L.A. this whole time and this is so…” the designer trailed off, taking in the lit-up downtown Manhattan cityscape views from the hotel’s breezy 17th floor.

“Showing today, I really wanted to lean into the city and the skyline and to celebrate how resilient we are as a city and as New Yorkers,” he added as guests including Laverne Cox, Kathryn Gallagher, Savannah Smith, Krysta Rodriguez, Ruby Aldridge and Barbie Ferreira took their seats at round tables accented with taper candles. “It’s almost like you’re going through the motions, and the break and the pause of not showing for the past 18 months — I came back and I wanted it so bad, and I missed the experience. I had a new appreciation,” added Simkhai, and he clearly wasn’t alone in that sentiment. Everyone seemed in good spirits on the penultimate evening of New York Fashion Week.

Related Galleries

In addition to celebrating his latest collection and the return of fashion week, the dinner paid poignant tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The evening supported Tuesday’s Children, an organization that provides support for families impacted by Sept. 11.

“One of the things that I thought was so important is ‘we never want to forget,’ but we also want to move forward. I made every effort to keep moving forward through everything,” he said. “It’s all about giving back and finding ways to tie something in. Obviously we’re all here, we’re all fashion people, and we all have so much to be grateful for. To be at dinner and to sit down and enjoy all these beautiful faces — that’s not everything.”

“People lost so many loved ones,” he continued. “It feels like there’s so much s–t going on — and somehow we still have to get dressed every day, and we have to put our shoes on and go out and face the world and try to have the best time. So this is it, this is my version of it.”

MORE FASHION WEEK COVERAGE FROM THE EYE:

Helmut Lang Celebrates Collaboration With Artist Maia Ruth Lee

Kim Petras Performs at L’Avenue at Saks Fashion Week Celebration

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to the Standard

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Jonathan Simkhai Fashion Week Dinner at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad