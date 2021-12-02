×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Gildo Zegna Discusses Road to IPO

Fashion

Chanel Reveals Its New Miami Design District Boutique

Business

Fashion’s Freshman Class, IPO Newbies in a Strange New World

‘Cheese and Speedos’ at Twist for Loewe in Miami

Loewe hosted a late-night Art Basel party at famed Miami gay club Twist, with Josh O'Connor, Ricky Martin and more in attendance.

Gallery Icon View ALL 10 Photos

While most of this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach events have been more muted affairs, with the fashion and art world reeling from the sudden death of Virgil Abloh and concerns of the omicron variant throwing the ability to gather into question once again, those looking to blow off steam gathered Wednesday evening courtesy of Loewe, which went full throttle.

Invitees were welcomed to a party being thrown in celebration of artist Florian Krewer’s new book, not an unusual occurrence during the art-filled week. But instead of an afternoon affair at one of the art tents this was an 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. bash at famed South Beach gay club Twist, where street castings for Speedo-clad dancers had been taking place leading up to the event and talk of art books was, well, nonexistent.

A well-dressed and eager crowd gathered outside the club, where strict bouncers kept things in orderly fashion. Inside, Loewe-branded condoms were dispersed and in the bar’s back room, the aforementioned dancers moved about and granted the occasional lap dance as the party kicked into gear.

Related Galleries

The guest of honor was Jonathan Anderson superfan Josh O’Connor, who has worn both Loewe and JW Anderson often during his press tours for “The Crown” and subsequent award campaigns. The charming Brit was in giddy spirits after midnight in the midst of the packed crowd, dressed in a T-shirt and jeans and buzzing from his first trip to Miami, having only arrived 24 hours earlier. Despite it being a short visit, he was already a Twist fan. “I love the cheese, I love the Speedos,” he said enthusiastically, before showing off one of the Loewe condoms and then disappearing up the staircase with Jonathan Anderson.

Toward the front, Ricky Martin was spotted chatting with a group of friends and his husband Jwan Yosef. Just then, the sound system started playing Martin’s hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” complete with the music video on the TV screens. An Art Basel chef’s kiss moment, indeed.

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Art Basel Miami Parties: Loewe Hosts

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad