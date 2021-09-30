Karine Ohana Cohosts Breakfast on Christo-wrapped Arch

IT’S A WRAP: Karine Ohana, managing partner of boutique investment firm Ohana & Co., cohosted a breakfast Thursday on the rooftop of the wrapped Arc de Triomphe on Sept. 30, along with Philippe Bélaval, president of the French National Monuments, and Bruno Cordeau, administrator of the arch.

The Arc de Triomphe will remain wrapped until Oct. 3 in some 270,000 square feet of shimmering silver material, as imagined by the late artists Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude, 60 years ago.

Among the attendees was Johann Boedecker, a cofounder of circular design and tech company Pentatonic, who has created the joint venture Masuku with supermodel, philanthropist and investor Natalia Vodianova.

Masuku face masks are made with not only 100 percent washable, recycled and recyclable materials, but also with a fully compostable air filter.

“We developed a completely new filtration technology, a filtration membrane at the FFP2 level that uses 150-times less material,” explained Boedecker. “It’s nano-spun. Now, we’re launching flat fold masks, which are also compostable. So if you accidentally lose them, they will disintegrate in a few months.”

Kelly Massol, founder of Les Secrets de Loly, a brand of products for textured hair, was also in attendance. She said her company is preparing a limited-edition discovery box containing items for the body, hair and home for the end of the year.

Entering the U.S. “is part of my to-do list,” she said. “It’s really the project for 2022, 2023.”

Other guests at the breakfast included Agnès Costa, chief executive officer of Fragonard; Thierry Maman, global managing director of Pat McGrath Cosmetics, and Alexis Robillard, founder of All Tigers.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Karine Ohana, Susan Rockefeller Hold ‘Brands With a Mission’ Event

Skin-care, Sleepwear and Activewear Entrepreneurs Gather for Ohana & Co. L.A. Summer Soiree

Susan Rockefeller, Karine Ohana Host Paris Event

Paris Scene: What to Do Between Fashion Week Shows