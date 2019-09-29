To celebrate the L’Oréal Paris x Karl Lagerfeld capsule makeup collection, the two brands held a cocktail in Paris on Friday.

Black-and-white striped décor was de rigueur for the Lagerfeld brand, and a Bubble Chair nodded to its late designer.

L’Oréal Paris’ global makeup director Val Garland, who had worked with Lagerfeld, was present. “We would start work at 2 and actually shoot like at about 10 or 12,” she said. “He always made us wait — for the right moment.”

Chris Colls arrived at the fete with Alexandra Agoston. The photographer said he “always admired Karl, his energy, especially. His precision. What he did creatively — he was like a nonstop creative genius. I have a lot of respect for what he did.”

Model Luma Grothe reminisced about Lagerfeld. “He has so many great quotes that are so touching, and really inspiring — that make me want to move — make me want to do something and be myself,” she said. “I think he was an inspiration for that. And he made women feel confident and powerful.”

Other guests at the party included Liya Kebede, Soo Joo Park and Doutzen Kroes.

Attendees could try out the makeup at stations down one floor, where they also could transmit videos of themselves against a stripy background.