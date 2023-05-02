Inside the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala After Party at The Mark

Jared Leto was only at the Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala after party for a few precious minutes, but his presence was impossible to miss. After showing up on the gala red carpet in a full furry cat suit, Leto opted out of a second after party look and instead committed to Choupette for the entire night. The actor was seen all around town toting the giant head of his costume, inviting photos wherever he went. He dropped by the Karl Lagerfeld party at The Mark Hotel early in the evening, making his way across the room with his cat head held high. He stopped to pose with the metallic sculpture of another head — Lagerfeld’s — before making a swift exit.

Leto wasn’t the only cat in the room: Aquaria was also cosplaying as Choupette, donning a full face of makeup and cat ears, while James Corden paid more subtle homage to Lagerfeld’s famous feline in a “Choupette blue” suit jacket.

The influencer crowd were among the first to arrive at the after party, with most Met Gala attendees making their way back from the main event after 11 p.m. Newlyweds Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton made their way through the crowded room, as TikTok stars the Clermont Twins entered in tandem, a security guard in tow. Teyana Taylor also stopped by, still in Thom Browne, and Cara Delevingne strode into the room with her hands waving in the air. Other guests included Ke Huy Quan, Carla Bruni, Amanda Lepore, Nicky Hilton, Coco Rocha, Ella Emhoff, Bella Ramsey, Georgia Fowler, Joseph Altuzarra, and Wes Gordon.

Lagerfeld’s likeness — and Karl Lagerfeld the brand’s logo — were on display around the room. In addition to the sculpture, there were several Lagerfeld dolls, a branded bar backdrop and DJ booth.

“The most beautiful part is that Karl always wanted to look into the future, and never gave him[self] praise for all of the thing he’s been doing,” said Karl Lagerfeld chief executive officer Pier Paolo Righi, wearing a bedazzled suit by the brand. “Us now giving him the gift that he never allowed himself is the most touching and emotional [aspect] for me, and to see that not only the fashion industry, but so many people from around the world, have been very happily giving him this gift today and through the exhibition…it’s very emotional.”