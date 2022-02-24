Kathy Hilton Hosts Mothers and Moms-to-be With Frida Founder Chelsea Hirschhorn

Kathy Hilton was host Wednesday afternoon, inviting an intimate group of women to her home in partnership with Frida — the motherhood brand offering labor and recovery goods.

“Frida was born out of the insight that there are four million babies born each year, and hundreds of brands that exist for parents to care for those babies,” said Frida founder and chief executive officer Chelsea Hirschhorn, who is pregnant with her fourth child. “But the reality was that there are also four million moms in the U.S. who come home navigating this very delicate physical transformation into parenthood and no brands that were there to help them through that journey, from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond.”

Found at retailers like Target and Walmart, Frida has been forming a community, offering mothers support beyond products with blog posts and how-to guides.

The brand has aimed to educate, said Hirschhorn: “To do it in a way that felt candid and honest and raw. But also, some of these experiences are humorous and embarrassing, and so, to infuse a little bit of humor and levity into what is otherwise a very serious physical transformation into motherhood.”

To bring some “lightheartedness” to the day, comedian Iliza Shlesinger was invited to entertain the crowd, which included singer-songwriters Cassie and Meghan Trainor; actresses Jenna Ushkowitz and Elisha Cuthbert; dancer Sharna Burgess; celebrity events planner Melissa Andre; Christine Quinn of “Selling Sunset;” Christine Chiu of “Bling Empire;” content creator Rocky Barnes, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who’s expecting her third child.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Chelsea Hirschhorn and Rocky Barnes Courtesy of Frida/Sara Jaye Weiss

The day was held to celebrate the mothers-to-be, as well as Frida’s new pregnancy and c-section lines. The brand’s prices range from $4.99 for wipes to $99.99 for a labor and delivery, postpartum recovery kit.

“I had a baby six weeks ago,” announced Shlesinger, grabbing the mic to claps.

“I know, I look so skinny,” she said, rubbing her belly. Pausing, she added: “This is Beverly Hills. You’re like, ‘You’re not that skinny.’”

It was, in fact, Bel Air.

Held in Hilton’s backyard, the event featured pampering stations — neck massages by The Now; nail art by Essie; eyebrow shaping with The Rbrow, created by Rachel Marlowe, and 24-carat gold ear seeding by wellness company Vie Healing.

“This is just such an informative, wonderful day,” said Kathy Hilton. “They did not have all these wonderful products when I had my babies. We have two in the oven right now, Tessa, my daughter-in-law…She is a month behind Nicky, my daughter.”