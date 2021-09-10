×
Katie Holmes Helps Vacheron Constantin Celebrate NYFW

The luxury Swiss timepiece marker treated guests a performance by Karen Elson.

Vacheron Constantin marked the beginning of New York Fashion Week by hosting a star-studded event at its new 57th Street flagship boutique.

“We kicked off the latest chapter in a centuries-old love story with the city, where our guests went on a surreal journey to 1921 and back again to 2021, in honor of our iconic watch, the American 1921, relaunched this year in white gold,” explained Alexander Schmiedt, president of the Americas of the luxury Swiss watchmaker.

Karen Elson kicked off the night, treating partygoers to a performance of her new song, “Lightning Strikes.” Throughout the boutique were various tributes to the American 1921— even offering a reproduction of the original timepiece— but the homage didn’t end there as guests were transported via vintage vehicles and Rolls-Royce motor cars to a  penthouse speakeasy at the Steinway Tower.

Guests including Katie Holmes, Nico Tortorella and Michelle Hicks were then surprised by a performance from  Alan Cumming. The Tony Award winner performed a mash-up from the iconic musical “Cabaret,” with guests giving a standing ovation for his rendition of “Is That All There Is.”

Vacheron Constantin to Open Its Biggest Global Store in Manhattan&nbsp;Flagship

Vacheron Constantin Launches ‘Égérie’ Luxury Watches for&nbsp;Women

New York Fashion Week Is Here — Here’s How to Watch the&nbsp;Shows

 

