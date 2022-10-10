×
Kaytranada DJs Guess’ 40th Anniversary LAFW Bash

Tyga, A$AP Nast and Beck were among the guests.

Kaytranada
ASAP Nast
Beck
Margie Plus
Ciarra Pardo
View ALL 16 Photos

Guess threw a party on Saturday night, toasting its 40th anniversary.

Established in 1981 in Los Angeles by the Marciano brothers, 27-year-old Nicolai Marciano — son of Paul and today’s face of the brand — was on hand to celebrate the occasion.

From 10 p.m. until early morning, the night owls drank and danced inside Lighthouse ArtSpace in Hollywood, formerly the original Amoeba Music location. Now home to an immersive Van Gogh exhibit, photographs and videos from Guess campaigns through the years were projected on the interior walls of the 55,000-square-foot building. It was impossible to miss the faces of a young Drew Barrymore and, of course, the late Anna Nicole Smith.

Kaytranada was the main attraction, DJing to a room of scenesters, a mix of influencers and the likes of Tyga, A$AP Nast, Beck, Margie Plus and Ciarra Pardo — the cofounder of N4XT Experiences and president of LAFW. The VIPs stood in a closed off section behind the DJ booth as the crowd looked on.

