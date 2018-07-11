Smelling like your dad is the cool new thing. Who knew?

“When we were creating this Barbershop scent, we wanted it to have that lingering feeling that it had something that like, you know, your dad might wear,” said Hawthorne cofounder Brian Jeong. “But it’s a little bit edgier. It’s a little bit spicier…”

“Your dad wants to wear it now,” his cofounder Philip Wong chimed in.

The duo behind the fragrance brand partnered with Washington Wizards forward and NYFW: Men’s ambassador Kelly Oubre Jr. to launch newest cologne Barbershop on Tuesday night, quite fittingly at the well-known Astor Barbershop in NoHo. Faded images of customer haircuts lined the walls, including the likes of Perry Ellis and Calvin Klein. Some guests took to the linoleum to dance while others sat in the chair and got a fresh lineup. Maxwell Osborne, Dao-Yi Chow and Kerby Jean-Raymond were among those who stopped by for the festivities and cuts.

“You can wear [the cologne] if you go play basketball or if you go to, you know, an awards ceremony, or you go to christen your nephew,” said perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux, who worked with Hawthorne on the new fragrance. “Because it’s about that comfort as a male: when you go to one of these places, they take care of you very thoroughly. It’s welcoming, it’s funny, conversations are happening. And then, with a modicum of money — you don’t need to spend a lot of money — you come out looking fantastic, clean and smelling good.”

Fresh off the second day of NYFW: Men’s, Oubre made a fashionably late appearance, greeted by Flores-Roux, who drenched him with the Barbershop scent. “My guy Carlos Campos, man, he had the craziest show,” Oubre said about the runways he had seen thus far. “You know I loved all of the elegant pieces — it was the most hot fashion show that I’ve seen out here in a week like this. So I think he’s ready for the next stage, you know, and I’m supporting him.”

Oubre seemed to be making the most out of his second year as a CFDA ambassador, especially with talk of an upcoming line of his own. “Each and every show I saw, I saw some dope things that I could take and learn from,” he said. “So shout-out to all the artists.”

