Hot cocoa and a warm fireplace make for a cozy holiday pajama party, but for Calvin Klein, the pajama party needs a live band, music by Taco Bennett and host Kendall Jenner.

Guests such as Rickey Thompson, Aquaria, Patricia Manfield, Yves Mathieu and more flocked to 205 West 39th Street for the Calvin Klein pajama party, decked out in matching red and black plaid sweaters, tops and bottoms.

Jenner arrived after a musical set by Too Many Zooz, the New York City-based music group comprised of Matt Muirhead, David Parks and Leo Pellegrino, who performed in the mock snow on the venue floor, and kicked the festivities off with a camera in hand and with former Odd Future member Taco, who provided music for the night.

The BFF’s did a five-second countdown ending with the Christmas trees hanging from the ceiling lighting up, and Taco beginning his set with a rendition of Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T.” and Kanye West’s “Good Life.”

While a customization station was bustling with partygoers looking to snag Calvin Klein Underwear boxer briefs and pillowcases, the makeshift bed in the room’s center was the stage for models and guests — who included 18-year-old YouTube star and “Stupid Genius” podcast host Emma Chamberlain — to dance and sing around a set of pillows.

Chamberlain, who has close to 950 million views on YouTube, appeared in the Calvin Klein IRL campaign in October, which she said was her favorite Calvin Klein moment and “a huge stepping stone for me confidence wise because I never thought I’d be able to do something like that and have the confidence to do something like that,” she said.

She’s looking forward to spending time with her loved ones this holiday season, and said that if she threw a pajama party she’d invite her two best friends, her parents and her cat. Who else would you need to invite, really?

“I would play it safe,” the vlogger said. “What if you invite someone you don’t know, don’t vibe and then it’s awkward. And now you’re with somebody that you’re not comfortable with at a party, that’s not fun.”

She joked, “I know mom and dad always make parties fun for me. I’m kidding but not really.”

