Kendall Jenner Hosts a Party to Celebrate the Launch of Jean Paul Gaultier on Fwrd

Many of the guests were wearing creations from Gaultier's Cyber collection.

Doja Cat, Kendall Jenner
Doja Cat and Kendall Jenner show off their Jean Paul Gaultier designs. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jean Paul Gaultier’s creations and his Cyber collection were everywhere. There was Megan Fox wearing a vintage white strapless dress with a corset top. Doja Cat was decked out in a formfitting two-piece suit with blue and brown dots with shading in all the right places.

And the hostess, Kendall Jenner, showed off a long-sleeve, strapless dress that hugged her body tightly.

Jenner and guests were celebrating the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier ready-to-wear on Fwrd, the Los Angeles-based e-commerce site where Jenner is the creative director. Fwrd is part of the Revolve Group, which also operates the e-commerce site Revolve.com launched 20 years ago.

“I have always been a huge fan of Gaultier and the Cyber collection,” Jenner said. “As creative director and a big fan of ’90s fashion, edgy prints and the way the clothes have simple lines but help you stand out — it’s an honor to be able to share his vision with our customers.”

The Thursday evening cocktail party was held at a private residence in Brentwood, an upscale Los Angeles suburb, where views of the Getty Museum perched atop a nearby hill were magical.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Guests mingled outside around a swimming pool and took in the views from an extensive patio where hors d’oeuvres prepared by Nobu were served.

One of those guests was Michael Mente, co-chief executive and cofounder of Revolve Group, who thought the addition of Jean Paul Gaultier’s designs was exciting. “Fwrd has a complete range of these undiscovered designers who we think will be relevant 20 years from now, but also it has some of the biggest fashion houses whose designers transcend time,” he said. “We are always trying to find exciting things to introduce to our customers.”

Michael Mente, Kendall Jenner and Raissa Gerona Photo by Sanscho Scott/BFA

Other guests attending the event included Revolve Group chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, Iris Apatow, Chloe Bailey, Elsa Majimbo, Justine Skye, Maddie Ziegler, Karrueche Tran, Coco Jones, Aleali May, Lauren Perez, Jaime Xie, Luna Blaise, Diana Silvers, Phoebe Gates, Marianna Hewitt, Lauren Ireland, Maeve Reilly and Dani Michelle.

