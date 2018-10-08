Saturday marked the 9th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles, held at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades. The event this year drew Kendall Jenner, Mandy Moore, Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Victoria Justice, Kaley Cuoco, Rosario Dawson, Justin Hartley, Christina Hendricks, Angela Sarafyan, Rebel Wilson, Wilmer Valderrama, Harry Shum Jr., Rachel Zoe, Ali Larter and Molly Sims among the 6,000 spectators. Ellen Pompeo threw out the ceremonial polo ball and then the Champagne-swilling began in earnest, partly to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot’s creating the world’s first Rosé Champagne.

Sudeikis twirled one of the parasols being offered while enjoying the mountain views, and Jenner hung out with girlfriends Jen Atkin and Camila Marrone, and later ventured to the field to congratulate Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier on their 7-6 win over Team Will Rogers. DJ Samantha Ronson then drew guests to the dance floor, as no one seemed ready to leave the VIP tent just yet.

