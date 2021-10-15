×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in Design With Dinner at Saint Theo’s

"Woman Made: Great Women Designers" is a new book from Phaidon celebrating the work of women in the design world.

Gallery Icon View ALL 15 Photos

The fashion dinner circuit is back up and running: on Wednesday evening, buzzy Manhattan restaurant Saint Theo’s in the West Village, was full of a particularly glamorous crowd. The occasion this time was a celebration thrown by Kering and Phaidon for the publication of “Woman Made: Great Women Designers,” a new tome celebrating the work of women furniture, textile, product and lighting designers throughout history and in the present.

“People are dying over this place!” Jill Kargman said at the front door as she made her way in. Guests queued outside while awaiting COVID-19 test results, which were done in the outdoor seating area, before heading inside the busy joint once cleared. Several designers featured in the book were in attendance, including Stephanie Beamer, Bec Brittain, Rachel Bullock, Carol Catalano, Crystal Ellis, Felicia Ferrone, Ania Jaworska, Merve Kahraman, Anne Krohn Graham, Monling Lee, Rosie Li, Sophie Lou Jacobsen, Dina Nur Satti and Sarita Posada. Other guests included Kimberly Drew, Sandy Brant, Ivy Getty, Jon Neidich, Claire Olshan and Noor Tagouri.

Related Galleries

“It felt really exciting because we’ve always tried to be champions of diversity and women and design,” Crystal Ellis, one-third of the furniture design group Egg Collective, said of being included in the book.

“And as students of design and architecture, [Phaidon] has been a publishing house that has been iconic in how we have taken in information in the world of design, so it’s just such a happy marriage to be able to be part of this project,” Beamer, her codesigner, said.

The trio, which also comprises Hillary Petrie, only got a first look at the book upon arrival, but they were thrilled to see the pieces their page was across from.

“On the page opposite us, I recognized the chair — it’s a chair and an ottoman that I thought was an amazing design, but I’d had no idea who designed it, I just had seen it. And I found out tonight that it was designed by a woman,” Ellis said. “It is interesting, we need to get educated. A lot of these women, their names are not top of mind on lists of ‘great designers,’ past and present. And I think publications like this serve to broaden the conversation.”

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kering and Phaidon Toast Women in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad