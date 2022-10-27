Khaite and Saks Throw Pasta-filled Dinner Party at Carbone

The instructions for the Khaite x Saks dinner, held Wednesday evening, encouraged guests to arrive promptly at 7 p.m. The reason was not for a set performance or remarks but rather pasta: there was a lot of pasta that needed to be consumed, and everyone had best get right down to it.

The venue was New York’s famed SoHo restaurant Carbone, which has become a thing of lore in recent years, impossible to get into and beloved by many a celebrity. Saks and Khaite had taken over the private back room for a dinner party celebrating their ongoing partnership, where guests like Kelsey Asbille, Ella Emhoff, Vanessa Traina, Ivy Getty, Danielle Goldberg and Leandra Medine-Cohen packed in for a brief cocktail before sitting down to the main event.

“I know you’re cringing right now because you don’t like things like this but give me like three minutes and then we’ll dive into the pasta, OK?” Saks’ fashion director Roopal Patel said to Khaite’s Cate Holstein, as the room sat for dinner in front of their customized plates.

“When you think of Khaite and you think of the label, it’s a vibe. It’s just tapped into this sense of New York City cool,” Patel went on. “It’s one of those labels that you just put on — you live in it.”

Out came a stack of bread, swirls of salami, plates of prosciutto and mozzarella, eggplant and zucchini and salad, followed by the infamous spicy rigatoni pasta, meatballs and more pasta, a whole branzino, a tray of chicken, plus dessert. Yes, belts were loosened throughout the dinner and yes, doggy bags were graciously arranged by the staff for leftovers. Thursday’s work from home lunch has never looked so good.

Kelsey Asbille and Danielle Goldberg Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Leandra Medine-Cohen and Vanessa Traina Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Ivy Getty Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The table setting for the dinner for Khaite x Saks. Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Roopal Patel, Cate Holstein, Tracy Margolies and Anna Irving. Rommel Demano/BFA.com