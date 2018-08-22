Anytime there are vintage Hermès crocodile bags for sale it qualifies as an event in Beverly Hills. But Tuesday night’s 25th anniversary party for luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around upped the ante, as a selection of items on display will go on the block at Christie’s on Sept. 18 and Kim Kardashian made an appearance to celebrate.

The event at WGACA’s Beverly Hills boutique also drew Jhené Aiko, Ellen Pompeo, Kathy Hilton, Becca Tilley, Draya Michele and Steph Shep, but all eyes were on Kardashian, bobbed, tan and svelte, wearing a vintage pink sleeveless Versace minidress, which she accessorized with a Judith Leiber Couture “French Fries Rainbow” clutch and Yeezy Season 5 PVC pumps.

“Where did the time go?” said WGACA cofounder Gerard Maione. “We’ve kind of never worked harder in our lives. We have such a wide cross section of clients from 20 to 60 years old and celebrities and socials, but people love us because we offer something that’s different from anything out there.”

Added cofounder Seth Weisser, “It’s part of why we’ve lasted 25 years and the next step is how do we push it forward? With the collaboration with Christie’s and a new store on Madison Avenue.” The new store will join the original SoHo warehouse that opened in 1993, along with East Hampton and Roslyn, N.Y., locations, plus Miami’s South Beach.

“We thought it would be good to partner with Christie’s because they’ve been expanding and helping grow the younger space. Our years of fashion curation provide what their customers are accustomed to from Hermès, and we mixed that with the best of Chanel, Louis Vuitton and RTW that they’ve never even touched. Pieces from Versace, Gaultier and iconic moments to evolve the fashion perspective for their clients,” Weisser said.

Highlights of the sale include: Hermès Rouge Impérial Porosus Crocodile Lisse Kelly Sellier Bag, Philippe Barland x Chanel Limited-Edition Blue Carbon Surfboard, Hermès Vert Celadon Alligator Lisse Kelly Sellier Bag, Hermès Yannick Manier 30’s Bag, Monster x Chanel Black Quilted Adjustable Headphones and a customized Rolling Stones Leather Jacket hand-painted by Charlotte Watts — Charlie Watts’ granddaughter — for the 2016 Rolling Stones Exhibitionism launch. It is one of two made and was owned by Tommy Hilfiger.

The goods will be on display in Beverly Hills until the New York preview, which will run Sept. 7 to 17 in conjunction with New York Fashion Week.

“Some people can be intimidated buying from an auction, but they are very comfortable buying from the secondary market from brands like WGACA, so this is really opening up a new audience for us,” said Caitlin Donovan, vice president and head of sales for Christie’s handbags and accessories department, the youngest and only female-centric department at the legendary auction house.