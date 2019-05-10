MAYFAIR LADIES, AND GENTLEMEN: Michael Kors likes his new London store so much, he’s started having second thoughts about Claridge’s, his London home away from home.

The store on Old Bond Street is inside a Georgian townhouse that Kors decorated with homey touches – fuzzy shearling furniture, pink peony filled window boxes, stacks of books and lots of rustic wooden tables and bowls.

“I was thinking maybe we could clear out the back office and put a mattress in there – I could move out of Claridge’s,” said Kors, who made a flying visit to London this week to cut the ribbon. “As soon as we saw the space, we knew it was right. Doing a residential store in any other city – except for London – is difficult because the spaces are so commercial.”

Kors, with help from master events organizer Elizabeth Saltzman, hosted 150 of his London pals, and others, for dinner at Beck, inside Browns hotel. Guests included Kate Moss, Eva Herzigova, Jourdan Dunn, Sophie Dahl, Tamara Beckwith, Lillian von Stauffenberg, Karen Groos, Rena Sindi, David Downton, Kate Phelan, Charles Finch, Jonathan Newhouse, Cressida Bonas, Naomie Harris and Isabelle Huppert.

It was a sensual feast: Tables bloomed with fat pink peonies, the Ruinart was never-ending and dinner was steak with stacks of fat fries, or chips, as they say in these parts.

At the end, a gospel choir dressed in white robes flowed into the dining room, doing a flash performance of “Love Train” and “Happy” that saw guests grab their phones to film, before re-attaching themselves to their wine glasses and rolling on with the party.