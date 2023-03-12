Kristen Stewart Wears Shorts, Beatrice Granno Sings Bacharach at Chanel Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner

Kristen Stewart really loves short shorts.

“We made it,” she said, slipping past a crush of photographers into the Polo Lounge, wearing haute black sequin dolphin shorts, a tank top and combat boots and arriving with her fiance Dylan Meyer.

It was the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner where anything goes — and did on Saturday night, though preferably Chanel.

Unlike some actors who have to be cajoled into fashion, Stewart enjoys it so much, she will try every look on a rack, said her longtime stylist Tara Swennen, who is unveiling her own line of vegan handbags with Strathberry this spring.

Stewart famously wore Chanel shorts to last year’s Oscars, when she said they made her feel like herself. So why not keep the streak going?

Michael B. Jordan, now carrying the “Creed” universe on his very buff shoulders, was also looking fine in a dark yellow Chanel cardigan, being ushered in by Antoine Phillips, who recently decamped from Gucci to Chanel’s VIP dressing team. (Could this be the beginning of a new ambassadorship? Time will tell.)

As always, the annual dinner hosted by Chanel and Hollywood insider Charles Finch, founder and chief executive officer of entertainment/brand synergy firm Finch and Partners, delivered a high-wattage crowd of actors (Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Sigourney Weaver, Idris Elba, Andrew Garfield, Ariana Debose); filmmakers (Ava Duvernay, Patty Jenkins, Judd Apatow); executives (Jeff Bezos, Mike Medavoy) and fashion people, including facialist Barbra Sturm, The Webster owner Laure Heriard Dubreuil, designers Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer and Emma Grede.

Some had barely arrived back to L.A. from Paris Fashion Week — and beyond.

“I am still standing — hopefully, my makeup artist did wonders,” said Kelly Sawyer Patricof, cofounder of children’s organization Baby2Baby, who had been in Paris at the Chanel runway show on Tuesday and in Abu Dhabi speaking at the Forbes 30/50 Summit on Thursday. “I gained a day,” she said.

Designer Sarah Staudinger, making the rounds with hubby Ari Emmanuel, CEO of WME, was also taking the marathon of weekend parties in stride.

She helped plan Friday night’s WME bash, held at the Beverly Hills’ William Randolph Hearst mansion known as “The Godfather” house, which reportedly had a tiki bar with real sand, and local food offerings. “Next year, I’m going to work on my own guest list,” she said. She should — business is great for her brand Staud, which is opening more stores and a design atelier soon.

As cocktails swirled, navigating the crush of stars on the uneven ground of the Polo Lounge patio got harder. And it must be said, trying to pass appetizers in Hollywood the night before the Oscars is a near impossible task. There were few takers, though Kevin Bacon did opt for a pig in a blanket.

“Charles is like family,” said photographer Tierney Gearon, a longtime guest who, like several others, reminisced about when the event was more intimate and held at Madeo in Beverly Hills.

Things settled down when everyone finally headed inside for dinner and “White Lotus” star Beatrice Granno sat at the piano and serenaded the crowd with “Look of Love” by the late Burt Bacharach.

Finch also took the mic to remember his friend Julian Sands, who disappeared while climbing Mount Baldy on Jan. 13. “He tested himself and he didn’t come back…He’s on the mountain and he’s in peace because on that mountain is his happy place…”

He continued to reflect on the moment amid a weekend celebrating creativity in the arts.

“Unless you push yourself and try to do things out of your comfort zone, your life is meaningless,” said Finch. “So raise your glass to testing yourselves and doing the impossible.”

Hear, hear.