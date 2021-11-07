×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What President Biden’s COVID-19 Mandate Means to the Industry

Fashion

Supreme Teases a Collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Eye

16Arlington Designer Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati Dies at 28

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos and More Party at 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Jodie Turner-Smith danced in, embracing Tracee Ellis Ross, while TikTokers Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae caught up IRL.

By
Ryma Chikhoune, Booth Moore
Plus Icon
Gallery Icon View ALL 53 Photos

On Saturday night, the party animals were back basking in “Urban Light,” the iconic streetlamp installation fronting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wilshire Boulevard, for the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring director Steven Spielberg, artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The event was sponsored by Gucci.

The crowd was ready to celebrate, starting with the cocktail party in the plaza, where Bethann Hardison and friends got the dancing going early, as luminaries from the Hollywood, tech, fashion, art and music worlds filed in.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez sidled in the side entrance and headed up to the bar, where they were chatted up by Kering chief executive officer François Henri-Pinault and wife Salma Hayek. Jodie Turner-Smith, dancing as she walked, embraced Tracee Ellis Ross, while TikTokers Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae — both dressed in black gowns — caught up IRL.

Related Galleries

The stars of Netflix’s hit “Squid Game” and the cast of “Minari” were there, while Billie Eilish (with new boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce in tow) chitchatted with Hailey Bieber and Camila Morrone. And at the very front, in a conversation circle, were Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson and Olivia Wilde.

Gucci’s Alessandro Michele was geeking out with Duran Duran’s John Taylor about 1980s music and style — and making a date to see the Duran Duran show in Rome next year, while Gela Nash-Taylor caught up with Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri. (The two first met back in the Juicy Couture days.) “Marco is brilliant,” said Nash-Taylor, who has a new cannabis brand named Potent Goods. “We were talking about logos.”

Following on the heels of its blockbuster Hollywood Boulevard Love Parade runway show, Gucci dressed much of the guest list (even honoree Spielberg, in a dark green tuxedo). Miley Cyrus wore a fierce Gucci x Balenciaga suit in Flora print from the linebacker shoulders down to the pointy-toed boots, and peacocks Jared Leto and Lil Nas X strutted in suits with ostrich feather cuffs.

Wearing a baby blue pinstripe double-breasted Gucci suit with a yellow ascot, photographer Tyler Mitchell said, “I feel like a cool schoolboy.” Mitchell’s relationship with the fashion house is new. “They’re doing amazing initiatives, sponsoring things like this and the ‘Black American Portraits’ show. I spoke on a panel at the Gucci Changemakers symposium at Crenshaw High School, which was great. It was with Mickalene Thomas, Racquel Chevremont and Bethann Hardison.”

During the program, LACMA director Michael Govan celebrated the 10th year of the gala by underscoring the connection between art and film, which grew even closer this year, with the opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures next door. (LACMA is in the final stages of fundraising for the biggest museum construction project in the nation, which will see the David Geffen galleries open in four years.)

The gala raised $5 million, bringing the total to $40 million over the decade. Co-chairs Eva Chow, Leonardo DiCaprio and presenting sponsor Gucci have been there since the beginning. And this 100-year anniversary, Gucci also provided support for the Obama portraits soon to be on view at LACMA, with the companion exhibition “Black American Portraits” showcasing 140 works from last 200 years.

The actual dinner was courtesy of Gucci as well. Recent Michelin star winner Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills prepared an ode to veal Milanese, but using cod for the California crowd. And tables were set with Gucci herbarium printed napkins.

Sherald, who painted the portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Wiley, the artist who rendered former President Barack Obama, were the evening’s first honorees.

“She paints us huge, larger than life in all of our glory and our ordinariness, our beauty and our regularness,” Ross said introducing Sherald, whose first West Coast exhibition “The Great American Fact” was held at Hauser & Wirth earlier this year. “It’s a powerful thing to meet yourself on the walls of a museum.…It expands our capacity to belong, to come home, to be ourselves. Amy offers a riveting dose of just that, belonging.”

“Kehinde Wiley envisions us with his second sight, and shows us to ourselves and to all,” said Ava Duvernay, introducing the artist who is influenced by Old Masters, melding his subjects’ street style with European aristocrats.

“Amy, where are we? We started out as artists trying to mind our own business and now we’re in front of you all,” joked Wiley, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, taking the opportunity to praise his mother Freddie Mae, a teacher, in the audience. “Every step she placed in front of me makes the portrait of Barack Obama.”

Sherald put the spotlight on her late art teacher, Geri Davis. “She spoke to me about finding subjects who look like me to draw. She thought it was important for me to represent my own story in my work and recognized my struggle of being the only Black child in her classroom….She planted the seed that has carried me through my life and emboldened and inspired me to make mirrors in which others can find a reflection of dignity and grace. I honor her and want to remind you of the profound role teachers can play in developing human potential.”

Then it was time for the film side of the equation.

“Steven is a beautiful man and very special to me…a man who can be texted at any hour to discuss a particular shot of…William Wyler or pre-code crime movies and he answers pretty fast and accurately,” joked Guillermo del Toro of Spielberg’s love of film.

After a montage of his work, from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” to the upcoming “West Side Story,” Spielberg took the stage.

“I consider myself a guy who likes to tell stories and directing is my vocation,” he said, describing himself as a craftsman of popular culture, rather than an artist. “But Art + Film equals the unknown, which is something filmmakers and artists share.”

After dinner, guests boogied back outside for a performance by Celeste, who dazzled with her hauntingly beautiful voice, then was joined onstage for a finale of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Florence Welch.

“It’s just a huge honor to be asked to perform. I said ‘yes’ straight away,” Celeste said. “I think this is just the beginning of me traveling with my music.”

The LACMA gala recognizes an artist and a filmmaker (or two) each year, while bringing together the entertainment and art worlds to raise funds for museum exhibitions and future programing.

“That was the idea, to mix audiences, and not just art and film,” Govan said. “There are architects here, designers here. The idea was to really celebrate the creative communities, plural. And I hope we’ve achieved that.”

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad