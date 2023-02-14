Ice Spice Performs at LaQuan Smith After Party

After holding his show earlier in the night at the Rainbow Room, it was time to let loose for LaQuan Smith.

The designer rallied his friends to head downtown to the new Lower East Side piano bar Silver Lining Lounge for a celebratory late-night bash.

Guests included Teyana Taylor, who had raved about the designer earlier from his front row, Alton Mason, Prabal Gurung, Tina Leung, Young Paris, Jason Wu, Shanina Shaik, Dorothy Wang, Pritika Swarup and Ice Spice, who arrived following the Tommy Hilfiger dinner at yet another downtown piano bar, The Nines.

The breakout New York rapper has been having quite the fashion week, attending shows such as Dion Lee and Coach. For Smith’s party she was tapped to perform, taking the stage that usually is home to a piano-based band and treating the audience to a set.

The party circuit this New York Fashion Week has been far from uneventful, kicking off nearly a full week ago (remember then?) with Saks’ bash at the Jazz Club at the Aman hotel (where Smith was also in attendance). We’ve seen performances by Charli XCX and Big Freedia (Saks), Azealia Banks (Dion Lee) and now Ice Spice, and Charlotte Lawrence (Tommy Hilfiger). Celebrities ranging from Malia Obama and Ashley Park to Brooke Shields, Quinta Brunson, Brie Larson and Beanie Feldstein have turned up in their fashion week finest, and the week isn’t over yet: There are still plenty of big shows to sit front row at and parties to be had.