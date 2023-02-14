×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Ice Spice Performs at LaQuan Smith After Party

LaQuan Smith threw his after party at newly opened Silver Lining Lounge, for friends such as Teyana Taylor, Alton Mason and Prabal Gurung.

Ice Spice
Young Paris
Ezra J. William, Prabal Gurung, Tina Leung and Jason Wu
Pritika Swarup
Madisin Rian
View ALL 17 Photos

After holding his show earlier in the night at the Rainbow Room, it was time to let loose for LaQuan Smith.

The designer rallied his friends to head downtown to the new Lower East Side piano bar Silver Lining Lounge for a celebratory late-night bash.

Guests included Teyana Taylor, who had raved about the designer earlier from his front row, Alton Mason, Prabal Gurung, Tina Leung, Young Paris, Jason Wu, Shanina Shaik, Dorothy Wang, Pritika Swarup and Ice Spice, who arrived following the Tommy Hilfiger dinner at yet another downtown piano bar, The Nines. 

The breakout New York rapper has been having quite the fashion week, attending shows such as Dion Lee and Coach. For Smith’s party she was tapped to perform, taking the stage that usually is home to a piano-based band and treating the audience to a set.

The party circuit this New York Fashion Week has been far from uneventful, kicking off nearly a full week ago (remember then?) with Saks’ bash at the Jazz Club at the Aman hotel (where Smith was also in attendance). We’ve seen performances by Charli XCX and Big Freedia (Saks), Azealia Banks (Dion Lee) and now Ice Spice, and Charlotte Lawrence (Tommy Hilfiger). Celebrities ranging from Malia Obama and Ashley Park to Brooke Shields, Quinta Brunson, Brie Larson and Beanie Feldstein have turned up in their fashion week finest, and the week isn’t over yet: There are still plenty of big shows to sit front row at and parties to be had.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

