LaQuan Smith Hosts Cash by Cash App Collaboration Launch Dinner

The designer celebrated the capsule collection with friends including Leyna Bloom and Symone.

Jazelle, Symone, Leyna Bloom and LaQuan Smith.
Jessica Wang
Chanel Iman
The Symone
Jazelle
On Wednesday night, LaQuan Smith offered financial literacy a seat at the table.

The designer hosted a dinner at Lightbox, an events space in the heart of New York’s Garment District, to celebrate the launch of his Cash by Cash App capsule collection. Smith’s collaboration marks the first luxury linkup for the mobile finance app’s fashion line, and proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit Youth Up, which provides equitable access to economic education.

Guests, including Lori Harvey, Christine Quinn, Leyna Bloom, Jessica Wang, Chanel Iman, Maeve Reilly and Symone stopped by to show their support. The evening began with cocktails in a raw underground space, followed by an intimate seated dinner at mirror-top tables accented with lime-green details.

“I feel really good, I’m happy that it’s finally launched,” said Smith as the crowd headed upstairs. “We’ve been working on this for so long now, so everything is just starting to launch and publish. I’ve been working on the Cash by Cash App collection simultaneously while working on the spring collection that just launched, while working on production, and all these other projects. This is just one of many things I have cooking in my kitchen.”

On Wednesday, Smith got to sit back and enjoy a dinner cooked up by the Lightbox kitchen. The designer was ensconced by friends, and also surrounded by Cash App’s signature green hue and visuals from the collection campaign, projected on the room’s white walls throughout the evening. 

“It’s a partnership that’s quite unexpected and people are like, wow — LaQuan Smith and Cash App having a financial collaboration and really promoting financial literacy is something really fresh and innovative and new for fashion,” added Smith. “I’m happy to be that contribution to what diversity in partnership looks like.” Or as the designer told the room ahead of the first course: he was excited to show people “what it means to really flex fashion and financial literacy.”

After the four-course meal concluded with milkshakes and a runway walk-off, Smith offered his crowd a tangible reminder of the evening’s intention. On their way out, guests were handed a Vaultz lock cash box that came preloaded with a valuable: a LaQuan Smith for Cash by Cash App accessory.

