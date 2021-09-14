Party Underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge! Inside LaQuan Smith’s Met Gala After Party

After the Met Gala wrapped up around 11 p.m., the party revved up downtown and in Brooklyn. Designer LaQuan Smith drew a black-tie crowd to Under the K Bridge, a newly opened park in Greenpoint located underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge. Guests including Duckie Thot and Maye Musk sipped from mini Moët & Chandon bottles in the outdoor setting (courtesy of a Moët vending machine) and took in performances by A$AP Ferg and City Girls. Grammy-nominated DJ Kaytranada and Mazurbate performed sets as the party, sponsored by Cash App, continued into the early morning hours.

