Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Reading the Tea Leaves and Decoding Wall Street’s Take on Fashion

Eye

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson and More Airmail in to Cannes

The stars were at the Hotel du Cap at the invitation of Graydon Carter and Warner Bros.' David Zaslav.

Eva Longoria
Scarlett Johansson
Trudie Styler and Sting
Matheus Mazzafera, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro and Sara Sampaio
David Zaslav and Robert De Niro
View ALL 31 Photos

It was a triumphant return to Cannes for Graydon Carter, who recreated the magic of his legendary Vanity Fair parties at the Airmail and Warner Bros. big bash at the Hotel du Cap. It was the guest list of the week with Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Sting and Trudie Styler, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Oliver Stone, Troye Sivan, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, John C. Reilly, Hank Azaria, Rebel Wilson, Paul Dano, Boy George, Adam Lambert and Eva Longoria.

“I asked a lot of friends to come, and they did. And they brought with them movie stars, which is what you want on a night like this,” Carter told WWD. He credited cohost David Zaslav, chief executive officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, with bringing in some of the biggest guns of the festival. “He’s a magnet for all this.”

Halfway through the evening, Carter stood on the second-floor balcony looking down on the open-air dance floor, like a monarch surveying his kingdom.

“I sort of swore off this when I left Vanity Fair, and I did this and I’m loving this. I have the bug still in me — a teeny bug, a small virus,” he joked. Carter said the evening was “wonderful” but he was calling it an early night to take his daughter home. The editor has relocated to the South of France and is living in a nearby village.

The night was cohosted by Zaslav, who enlisted the stars of the new HBO show “The Idol,” including Lily-Rose Depp and creator Sam Levinson.

For his part, Zaslav praised Carter’s eye for film. “We both share a deep love of the motion picture business,” he said.

Guests tooled around the grounds of the Hotel du Cap in a vintage Renault Estafette, lent by Piedàterre Venezia’s Stuart Parr. Ghosts of cinema past were cast inside the hotel’s cliffside pool, with scenes from classic films projected on the water.

The packed party ran of out Dom Pérignon just ahead of the stroke of midnight, but guests danced away under the moonlight.

“The Idol” star Hari Nef was letting loose after having a close call. “There have been moments of abject stress and terror — like my dress was lost and where are the diamonds? The zipper broke and we had to adjust the seams. But other than that it’s fun in a way I didn’t know that I could get down with,” she said. “It’s been more fun than I’d had in a work environment maybe ever.”

But the crisis was averted and the diamonds were found, Nef assured.

“I felt beautiful,” she said of the premiere. “I turned around on those stairs, and I felt like a movie star.”

She is about to be in “Barbie” — but demurs on her fame. “I’m a person who is in movies, maybe one day I’ll be a movie star. But for now I am on earth, and I’m happy.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

