Everything was rosy at the Bowery Hotel terrace late on Sunday afternoon. The quaint space was decked in greenery and floral displays as a live folk band welcomed guests to the launch party for Lily Aldridge Parfums. A procession of models — Karolína Kurková, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Maye Musk, Adriana Lima — made time to stop by and congratulate one of their own on the launch.

“We wanted it to be really fun and cool and easy for everybody during fashion week,” said Aldridge, donning a floral brocade gown fit for the location, as Karen Elson greeted her with a congratulatory gift.

“I’ve just always been a fragrance girl,” said Aldridge of her foray into the beauty category. The initial concept was four fragrances based on different locations of personal significance; bottles of “Haven,” a fragrance based on her home, were set up in a display cart nearby.

“I love florals; I gravitate toward them. If I see anything with rose I’m like, ‘put in cart.’ I just love a rose fragrance and I wanted to create something different that I didn’t have,” she said of the scent. “So I created it to be really fresh and bright and smell like a real rose, but then it gets musky as your wear it and kind of go from day to night.”

While perfumes is the start, Aldridge hopes to expand the line into other categories — like candles — and if all goes well, add beauty to the mix down the line, too.

The model’s fashion week this season has been marked by variety: She opened Jeremy Scott on Friday night, attended the Brandon Maxwell and Ralph Lauren shows on Saturday, had her fragrance launch party Sunday, and a meeting at the UN on Monday before heading home.

“It’s been really fun to get to do different things,” Aldridge said.

“The UN, they just want to bring me in. If you follow me on social, I try to do as much as I can, and hopefully it’s a new opportunity for me to reach more people and use my voice for good things,” she said of the Monday meeting. “It’s important for me and my brand — even creating this, we started two years ago and sustainability wasn’t as big a topic back then, but my first thing was I don’t want waste. I want to try and minimize as much waste as we can in this process, especially because it’s direct-to-consumer. I don’t want there to be boxes and boxes and plastic wrap and bubble wrap and all these things,” she added. “It’s little things here and there that really make a difference.”

