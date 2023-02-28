Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin Attend Charlie Le Mindu Party

HAIR-RAISING: Maverick hair artist Charlie Le Mindu’s installation at La Samaritaine was celebrated Monday night in Paris.

Entitled “Tricophilia,” it involves thousands of hairpieces draped over the metal railings of the department store’s famed staircase and will be there four months, morphing each month from all-natural to styled looks.

Lisa Rinna was among guests at the cocktail party. The actress had Le Mindu through her daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“We’ve become friends,” she said of the hair maestro, adding: “He’s a genius.”

Not that she needs a new coif herself. Rinna has been sporting the same one for about 30 years.

What has been her worst hair experience?

“So probably my worst was in the seventh grade, when I decided that for some reason just permed bangs would be cute,” she said. “How ugly does that sound?

“It was as bad as it sounds,” Rinna continued. “It was like a bob with permed bangs. I don’t think you can top that, really.”

She has just left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“It’s only been six weeks,” said Rinna. “I am working on living, honey. I am having so much fun. I am just having the time of my life.”

She’s open to anything next projects.

“I’ve been guest-hosting on ‘The Talk,’” Rinna added. “I’m just saying ‘yes’ to the universe right now.”

Among the shows she would be seeing during Paris Fashion Week are Givenchy, Courrèges, Vivienne Westwood and Nina Ricci.

Rinna’s daughter is a huge fan of Le Mindu, too.

“All of my best hair experiences I would say have been with Charlie,” said Gray Hamlin. “Charlie has kind of forced me to very much exit the box of conformity and society. He has very much changed my conception of hair.

“One time he put a mustache on me, and I didn’t know how I felt about it,” she continued. “But then now I’ve come to learn to love it, and I very much understand the different gaze that he was projecting on me.”

Looking at his installation, Le Mindu said: “For me, the most important was to bring all the hair textures and colors we can find in the world together.”

For him, the best and worst hair moments are one and the same.

“It is the mullet,” he explained.

Le Mindu will be working on the Westwood show and an upcoming exhibition in Paris’ Les Arts Décoratifs museum, among others.

Julie Depardieu called her own hair “a bag of knots.”

“I love loose hair, but prefer to do big buns,” she said. “I love hairstyles, but unfortunately I’m on a scooter, so I always have bad hair.”

Depardieu is partial to styles from a century ago. She’s acting in a musical period piece at the Théâtre de Villefranche. There, she channels, from the Belle Époque, Misia Sert, the muse of artists such as Auguste Renoir and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

Flowing tresses abounded. Willy Cartier confided about his: “I don’t do anything with my hair. I barely wash it, actually.”

Other attendees at the event, which came replete with a dance performance by two women dressed in long, shaggy tresses, included Dylan Tyrone, James Goldstein, Lola Dewaere and Leïla Kaddour-Boudadi.