Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Loewe and Mytheresa Bring Ibiza to L.A. With Beverly Hills Dinner and Dance Party

The night was held to celebrate the Paula’s Ibiza collection.

Taylor Russell, Kaitlyn Dever and Camila Mendes
Dan Levy
Ali Wong, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Camila Mendes
Young Mazino and Greta Lee
View ALL 17 Photos

Mytheresa knows how to throw a party. The luxury German e-commerce company was back in Los Angeles on Friday night, this time to celebrate Loewe and its Paula’s Ibiza collection. Curating a setting — and guestlist — that’s on brand, the two brought out the L.A. cool kids for a club night inside the Sheats–Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills.

The likes of Gracie Abrams and Omar Apollo roamed the concrete-covered space to the beats of DJs Pascal Moscheni, Marea Stamper — better known as The Blessed Madonna — and duo Steven and Chris Martinez of The Martinez Brothers. Among those lighting up the dance floor were photographer Gray Sorrenti, daughter of Mario Sorrenti; skateboarder-actress Ajani Russell, and music artist Daniel D’artiste. Everyone wore their best Loewe; Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade stood out in head-to-toe ensembles from the brand. Union wore its familiar ombré, yellow-orange “fennel” cotton tank with baggy black trousers, while Wade sported a “daybreak” blue pocket shirt and matching split hem pleated pants.

The couple were among the VIP guests at a private dinner — alongside Ali Wong, Dan Levy, Kit Connor, Kaitlyn Dever and Camila Mendes — held atop the estate’s tennis courts. The carpeted grounds overlooked a twinkling L.A. skyline.

“I’m delighted to welcome you to this wonderful evening and this breathtaking view behind me,” said Mytheresa chief executive officer Michael Kliger at the dinner table.

He was across from Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, who sat next to campaign face Taylor Russell. As brand ambassador, the actress has her pick of looks; she went with the $2,350 white spaghetti strapped dress, adorned with a fringed macramé hem, from Loewe’s newest drop.

“First of all, let me thank you, Jonathan, for partnering for tonight’s event,” Kliger continued. “We are celebrating our longstanding partnership. We are celebrating Paula’s Ibiza.”

With the success of the line — an ode to Armin Heinemann’s Spanish boutique on the Balearic island — Loewe has seen a “meteoric rise” on Mytheresa, added Kliger.

He went to explain the history behind the residence, a story known to most L.A. scenesters: Designed and built by American architect John Lautner for Helen and Paul Sheats in the early ’60s, man-about-town James Goldstein purchased the residence in 1972, commissioning Lautner to rework the property. In 2016 Goldstein revealed he would donate the entirety to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Since then, he’s made it available for a series of industry dinners and bashes.

“It’s not only an architectural landmark, it is actually also a landmark in popular culture,” Kliger said. “Many movies had their setting here, and one of my favorite movies had their setting here, ‘The Big Lebowski.’”

Ethan and Joel Coen’s 1998 crime-comedy starring Jeff Bridges was filmed in the home.

“I want to close with quoting ‘The Big Lebowski,’” he said to laughs. “‘The dude abides.’”

