×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alicia Vikander and Nicolas Ghesquière Talk Cannes and Fashion Synergy

Accessories

Grace Wales Bonner on Her Expansion Into Accessories

Fashion

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

L’Oréal Paris Focuses on Female Directors With Cannes’ Lights on Women Award

The Kate Winslet-helmed prize is ready for its star turn after two years of virtual and smaller ceremonies.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Kate Winslet speaks onstage at the L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women Award dinner at Hotel Martinez on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For L'Oréal Paris)
Kate Winslet at the 2022 edition of the L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women Award. Getty Images For L'Oréal Paris

It’s not just about the red carpet: Longtime Cannes Film Festival sponsor L’Oréal Paris is putting the spotlight on female filmmakers with its Lights on Women award.

Launched in 2021, the prize saw two years of virtual speeches and scaled-down events, but for the third edition, L’Oréal is gearing up for a splashier event at the Hotel Martinez on May 26.

Kate Winslet serves as president and jury of one, watching every entry and deciding on the final honoree. She joined the brand as global ambassador in June 2021, and jumped directly into screening the films and selecting the first prize, presented that July.

Related Galleries

When she signed on, Winslet was interested in what else the brand could do outside of the beauty box.

“From the beginning she said, ‘I want to be the jury, I want to see everything, I will make the time,’” L’Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse told WWD. “She knows [our products] and on top of that, we have a mission to increase women’s visibility and put women at the forefront of the stage.”

Viguier-Hovasse stepped into the top spot herself in 2019, and wanted the brand to increase its profile in Cannes.

“Launching the prize three years ago, we decided to be more involved and active in the way we push women forward in cinema, because it’s really mixing the history of the brand with cinema with the mission of the brand, which is empowering women,” she said.

In order to support the festival, L’Oréal decided to select from the Short Films Competition slate and La Cinef student film program of the official selection.

While L’Oréal remains true to its core as a beauty brand and provides hair and makeup for jurors and celebrities for the fortnight in Cannes, Viguier-Hovasse wanted to expand the messaging around the festival.

“We want to move [forward] from doing only glamour,” she said. “That’s why we decided to create this prize for women directors. It’s really giving visibility to women in cinema, because up to now only 17 percent of directors are women. So the idea is really to push the presence of women into the directors’ family,” she said, quoting industry-wide statistics from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film.

This year, Cannes has a record seven female directors in competition for the top Palme d’Or prize — marking a record 31 percent female representation. Out-of-competition and sidebar screenings bump that number up a little, but it still falls short of the “50-50 by 2020” goal set out at the festival in 2018.

L'Oréal Paris Delphine Viguier
Delphine Viguier at the 2022 ceremony of L’Oréal’s Lights on Women Award. Courtesy L’Oréal Paris

While the Lights on Women prize was conceived the following year, Viguier-Hovasse said it is part of a broader brand mission rather than a specific reaction. She cites L’Oréal as having a long history of bringing women of all age ranges and from around the globe into the spokesperson family, as well as its various campaigns for self-esteem and against street harassment.

“Diversity and inclusion has been in the brand from the beginning, and massively for at least 20 years,” she said. “But yes, it fits the moment. We are supporting women in different senses, promoting diversity, age, skin color. So this prize in cinema is not arriving by chance.”

A small ceremony with Winslet presenting virtually was held in 2021, and a scaled-down in-person event took place last year. This year will be a bigger blowout, hosted on the beach of the Hotel Martinez where the brand traditionally takes over the top floor for its glam squad suite.

“It’s like we had a warm-up in the intensity of the ceremony,” she said of growing the event to this year’s size, alongside the Jeune Cinema dinner. A fuller slate of its spokespeople are expected to attend, including Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Leïla Bekhti, Katherine Langford and Eva Longoria, who just directed her own first film.

All nominees walk up the famous 24 steps of the Palais de Festivals ahead of the ceremony, and the winner goes through a professional photo shoot and is promoted across L’Oréal’s social channels. The brand also hosts a special screening of the winning film in its villa with invited festival guests.

In addition, L’Oréal will connect the winners with advertising agencies and producers through other events.

The recipient will collect a 20,000-euro grant, and the brand accompanies the winner throughout the year with support at other festivals. In an industry that is often about who you know, women have traditionally been shut out. As the prize grows, Viguier-Hovasse wants to create a network of people in the know.

“We hope that we can build an ecosystem in the years to come,” she said. While the award is just beginning to gain recognition as its own mark of excellence, the executive envisions a long story for the short film prize. “We want to give value to this prize to make sure that it is viewed as a real prize of the official selection, that it is really supported by the festival and seen as something serious.”

The goal is not just to have the winners’ names on the Lights prize, but in the running for the Palme d’Or. Short films are often a first step for a director, Viguier-Hovasse noted. “My vision is that we have one of our winners in the official selection very soon.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Hot Summer Bags

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cannes: L'Oréal Spotlights Female Directors With Lights on Women Prize

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad