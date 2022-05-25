Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening With 21 Savage Performance

Louis Vuitton celebrated the opening of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn.

The event drew a slew of guests including Futura, Tremaine Emory, Theophilus London, Vashtie Kola, Matthew Henson, Fraser Cooke, Easy Otabor, Bloody Osiris, Eric Haze and Imaan Hammam, all of whom are friends of Louis Vuitton and of Virgil Abloh, the late men’s artistic director who designed the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on view at the exhibition.

Artists Jamie XX and Metro Boomin provided the music for the evening, making way for rapper 21 Savage to perform and close the event.

Louis Vuitton and Nike opened the exhibition on May 21 to much fanfare. The immersive exhibition showcases 47 editions of the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneaker that debuted in the Louis Vuitton Men’s show in June 2019. The editions bear the same design as Nike’s popular sneaker but were manufactured with Italian leather at Louis Vuitton’s factory in Fiesso d’Artico, Venice, Italy. The house is launching nine editions of the partnership sneaker in June.

Visitors to the exhibition are greeted with a statue of a breakdancer on a handstand in a gradient orange color and an interior wall with the Louis Vuitton pattern and the phrase “Dream Now.” The sky blue and cloudy interior and the treehouse in a green and purple gradient color are designed to create a dreamlike space, hearkening to Abloh’s own childhood dreams, and quotes like “Are You a Tourist or a Purist?” are interspersed overhead.

Inside, the 47 editions are displayed on walls and fixtures that spell out the Louis Vuitton insignia. In the rear of the venue is a treehouse showcasing more styles in a trunk case. In addition, 3D holograms are displayed throughout the space for guests to see what went into the design of the editions.

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition will be on view through May 31.