Fendi RTW Spring 2022

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New 'Me' Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Louis Vuitton Fetes Fornasetti Collaboration, Pop-in at Milan Fashion Week

The luxury brand threw a dinner reception to celebrate the launch of the Fornasetti collaboration for fall 2021.  

The Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti pop-in
The Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti pop-in at the brand's Milan flagship store. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

DINNER IS SERVED: Air kissing is still trending, and fortunately so, at Milan Fashion Week.

On Wednesday night, Louis Vuitton threw a dinner reception to fete the retail debut of the Fornasetti collaboration introduced for fall 2021 by artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière.

The French powerhouse took over the frescoed rooms of Palazzo Serbelloni for a dinner for members of the press and influencers, including Anna Dello Russo, Bryan Grey Yambao, also known as Bryanboy, and Susanna Lau, among others.

Tables adorned with compositions of gerberas and Fornasetti plates, no less, were as long as the eye could see.

The atmosphere at the Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti dinner at Milan Fashion Week.
The atmosphere at the Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti dinner at Milan Fashion Week. Alfonso Catalano/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

“Long time no see” was the expression of the night, as guests entertained each other enjoying the mouthwatering dishes conceived by Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco, who made his signature end-of-dinner entrance in the room to greet the audience minutes before Barnaba Fornasetti, son of the brand’s founder, gave a speech thanking Vuitton for the collaboration and event.

Marking the collaboration’s retail debut, the star brand in the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton stable has mounted a range of pop-ins inside its flagship stores in key international cities including London, Paris, New York and Milan. The Milan unit — located at the Via Montenapoleone store — features Fornasetti wallpapers from the Italian artistic atelier, founded in 1940. It will remain open until Sept. 29.

Barnaba Fornasetti
Barnaba Fornasetti at the Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti dinner at Milan Fashion Week. Giulio Tanzini/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

After dinner and just before the first official day of the week ended, guests chilled sitting in the palazzo’s courtyard while listening to a quartet playing arias from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni’ opera in a reloaded version first staged in 2017 and for which Fornasetti has collaborated on the decoration of a fortepiano.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicolas Ghesquière Takes On Mythology, Fornasetti in Latest Vuitton Collection

Louis Vuitton RTW Fall 2021

Louis Vuitton Hosts L.A. Cocktail Event, Unveils Savoir-Faire Activation

