×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

Eye

Cucinelli’s Advice to Students: ‘Discover the Values and Joy of Life, and Follow Your Own Path’

Fashion

Raf Simons RTW Spring 2023

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Concert and a Private Dinner

The blowout celebration began with a private dinner inside the revived Freds restaurant and ended with a performance by Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

Nina Dobrev, Shawn White and Nigel Sylvester.
Jaden Smith
Danai Gurira
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev, Shawn White and Nigel Sylvester.
View ALL 29 Photos

After a curated tour around the globe, with stops in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the Louis Vuitton “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition” made its way to New York this week. Taking over the space formerly home to Barneys New York, the exhibition arrived with a splash on Thursday, with a VIP dinner held on the ninth floor in a revival of famed Barneys’ restaurant Freds and a massive party (where seemingly all of New York was present), with a performance by Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

But before the night turned into a concert, celebrities, artists and editors made their way through the multifloor exhibition during a private preview hour, before arriving for dinner at Freds x Louis, a familiar space for many of the fashion crowd. 

Related Galleries

A leather-clad Justin Theroux took advantage of the quiet in the exhibition and was scanning the QR codes on the trunks with enthusiasm (we love a celeb who engages with the case!). Once upstairs he hugged it out with Victor Cruz, who’d been an early dinner arrival. 

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were deep in conversation with Pat McGrath, while Jaden Smith happily obliged photographers who saw the photographic potential in Smith’s golden foil trenchcoat look. 

Other VIP dinner guests included Karlie Kloss, Danai Gurira, Aurora James, Jacqueline Jablonski, Athena Calderone and Nigel Sylvester. Many of the artists who’d contributed trunks for the exhibition were also in attendance for the meal, which included an artichoke and fig salad and steak frites. 

As the dinner wrapped up and a very dessert was doled out by the dozens of 6-foot-tall male model waiters, some guests snagged a few buds from the floral centerpieces and started to make their way down to the party. Smoke (we’ll let you guess what kind) wafted up from the escalator and once down on the eighth floor, the vibe shifted hard. Future and Lil Uzi Vert were onstage in a haze of red stage lights and, yes, more smoke, and the room was wall-to-wall with people. 

As Future rapped to the crowd about percocets and molly, waiters offered grilled cheeses and tuna tartare bites, cigarettes were lit and any semblance of the former department store felt very far away. 

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Hot Summer Bags

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Louis Vuitton Hosts VIP Opening of New York Trunks Exhibit With Future Performance

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad