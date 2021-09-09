Louis Vuitton Hosts L.A. Cocktail Event, Unveils ‘Savoir-Faire’ Activation

Los Angeles is the current destination of choice for Louis Vuitton’s “Savoir-Faire,” an immersive see now, buy now shopping experience for VIP clients, following events in Atlanta, Miami and Saint Barthélemy.

The luxury French house revealed the activation at a cocktail event on Wednesday evening, bringing out an artistic crowd that included interior decorator Brigette Romanek, fashion stylist Jamie Mizrahi, jewelry designer Jen Meyer and artist Alex Israel.

“They always do the most amazing creative direction,” Israel said of the display.

Taking over Goya Studios in Hollywood, Louis Vuitton unveiled three separate concepts. First, to the left upon entering a garden-like outdoor patio, is a travel-themed, workshop-inspired space. Available for purchase are hard-sided trunks starting at $4,150 and logo-covered leather goods (a $123,000 monogram pool table, anyone?). Next, in the center, is the “Parisian apartment,” which primarily showcases gowns (red carpet dresses recently worn by the likes of Regina King and Nicole Kidman), gem-encrusted fine jewelry and handbags (featuring “Capucines,” “Keepall,” “Sac Plat” collections, as well as the new Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti partnership).

Lastly, there’s the Instagram-worthy “seaside escape,” presenting a lifeguard tower and picnic atop a sand dune while screening a video as a backdrop with the ocean in motion. Along with the beach installation, furniture is the focus here, with articles from the “Objets Nomades” collection, designed by Damien Langlois-Meurinne and Tokujin Yoshioka, as well as specialty items, such as a $48,500 red leather hammock made by architecture firm Atelier Oï — the talk of the night.

“That’s the ultimate luxury,” said a guest.

“I want one of these,” said another, taking out his iPhone for a snap. “Where are you going to put it in New York though?”

“I have to go try it,” mused Israel, whose eye-catching, sunset-inspired surfboard design was also on view.

The L.A.-based creator has been drawn to collaborating with Louis Vuitton simply because “it’s a whole new set of challenges,” he explained.

His work with the brand, offering playful and colorful motifs reminiscent of his art, range from scarves and bandeaus to travel cases and a reimagined “Capucines” bag.

A look at the “seaside escape” installation, a sensory experience featuring the sound of ocean waves and scent of the beach, while showcasing the “objets nomades” collection. Courtesy/Brad Dickson

“It’s a new form to explore,” he continued. “Working with a brand like Louis Vuitton is really exciting for me because of the reach of the brand, because you find a new audience for the work and maybe people who wouldn’t otherwise know what you’re doing as an artist can learn about you and discover your work through that. The reach of the brand is just incredible. That’s really what attracts me to it. The craftsmanship, the artisanship, you almost take it for granted because it’s so perfect. But ultimately, it’s the audience and the challenge of doing something in a new medium.”

Open now until Sept. 25, the “Savoir-Faire” experience — offering customization and personalization (with an artist on hand to paint illustrations on select artifacts) — is by appointment only.