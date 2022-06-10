Lucy Boynton, Zosia Mamet Attend Chanel Tribeca 2022 Luncheon

The Chanel crowd is back at the Tribeca Film Festival, which has moved from April to June in light of the pandemic, and is back in its full in-person swing this year.

The longtime partnership between Chanel and Tribeca Film usually includes a lunch and a dinner, drawing filmmakers and artists from the festival, as well as young stars and fashion-forward actors who are all more than happy to spend a meal eating French fries in tweeds.

The 2022 luncheon took place at The Odeon and drew a VIP crowd including Lucy Boynton, Kyra Sedgwick, Cazzie David, Zosia Mamet, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Piper Perabo, Tig Notaro, Roxanne Gay, Coco Baudelle, Clara McGregor, Rebecca Dayan and more.

“This was the first thing we tried on,” said Mamet of her ’60s-inspired Chanel dress. “We had an hour-and-a-half fitting because, I mean, who doesn’t want to spend an hour-and-a-half at Chanel trying on clothes? But this was the first thing that I saw and I love anything that’s basically just a cool, short sack. Living my Twiggy dreams.”

The “Flight Attendant” actress, a fixture at the Chanel Tribeca events, said she was ecstatic about being back at the festival.

“I was at the welcome lunch for Tribeca yesterday and I was saying it was like a wedding and a kids’ birthday party and a bar mitzvah all at once. Everyone was bouncing,” she said. “There is something I’ve always loved so much about this festival in particular. It’s so hometown, it’s so New York, it’s such a celebration of artists and art and creators. I literally ran into like five people yesterday just on the street — it’s New York at its best. And it’s doubled down because everyone is like ‘we’re together! We’re here! So it just feels really celebratory in the most beautiful way.”

Boynton, who is a juror for International Narrative Feature, was equally thrilled about attending her first Tribeca in person.

“My first experience with [Tribeca] was over Zoom,” she said. “Doing those Zooms with all those women was so inspiring, so I can’t imagine what it will be like in person.”

Being on the jury entails “a week off sitting in a dark cinema watching films all day every day, which is my idea of heaven,” she said. “So I’m really looking forward to it.”

The lunch was a sit-where-you-want affair, as guests grabbed miniatures of French bistro food as it passed by them on silver trays. Tribeca’s chief executive officer and cofounder Jane Rosenthal and chief content officer Paula Weinstein welcomed the crowd and announced the eighth annual Chanel sponsored Through Her Lens Program will take place this fall.

“Who knew that normal could feel so extraordinary?” Rosenthal said of being back to the luncheon. “Just doing your normal thing feels so special. You can’t take normal for granted.”