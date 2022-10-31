×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Sustainability

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Business

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Van Cleef & Arpels and St. John supported the arts organization's 10th annual gala.

Benjamin Millepied and Lucinda Lent
Benjamin Millepied and Lucinda Lent
Alia Shawkat
Dree Hemingway and Erica Pelosini
Elsa Hosk
View ALL 25 Photos

Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project celebrated its 10th anniversary in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday night with a dance party under the stars and a major gift.

During the evening, Lucinda Lent, executive director of the dance company, revealed a $1.5 million Van Cleef & Arpels Fund over the next four years, which will allow the commissioning of four new works and support residencies for emerging and underrepresented artists.

St. John Knits, Zadig & Voltaire and The Webster also supported the gala, which raised $1 million.

Hyatt Hotel heir Anthony Pritzker opened his estate to guests for the affair, which began with cocktails overlooking the L.A. skyline and a dancer offering personalized interpretive solos based on answers to questions such as, “Where do you feel most distant?”

Related Galleries

The expansive outdoor entry was transformed into a stage and fitted with stadium seating for the pre-dinner program, which included three dance pieces — and a group tequila toast to a decade of success.

“We were in Paris for two runs in the last month and a half, we sold 45,000 tickets.…It was such a success that a week ago we were invited to the Elysee and [President Emmanuel] Macron himself presented the company,” Millepied said of the company’s rising international profile. “It felt so wonderful for the dancers to be seen for the freedom they have, their personalities and their uniqueness. We are touching so many lives, I was listening to parents saying their children were dancing in their kitchens and living rooms after seeing the company and there’s nothing that makes me happier.”

He also reflected on the challenges he faced setting up the company.

“Starting a cultural organization in America is not easy, particularly in L.A. which is not necessarily conducive to building community. There’s no government or city funding, it’s just you, people who believe in the importance of coming together for a new experience, to enjoy art and look at each other through dance,” said Millepied, who founded LADP after retiring from the New York City Ballet.

“If it wasn’t for Nicolas believing in me, the constant support year after year, it has been key to the company’s creative capacity,” he said of Van Cleef president and chief executive officer Nicolas Bos, who has supported the organization from the start.

“For a decade, L.A. Dance Project has inspired us all with pioneering, high-quality work,” Bos said.

Actress Alia Shawkat, models Dree Hemingway and Sara Sampaio, artist Konstantin Kakanias and fashion consultant Victoria Brynner were in the crowd sipping Champagne and snapping photos of the spectacular performances.

Alicia Silverstone was one of several guests who came wearing Van Cleef jewels, marveling at the size of the security guard that came with her diamond lariat necklace.

“I’m dreaming,” said model Berite Labelle, also having a major fashion moment as she floated down the stairs to the outdoor dining room while wearing a pale blue tulle Monique Lhuiller gown.

Zadig & Voltaire artistic director Cecilia Bonstrom, fashion designer Clare Vivier and St. John CEO Andy Lew hosted groups for dinner under the twinkling lights. And the night didn’t end there. Many kept going, fueled by cotton candy and the tunes spun by Mathieu Schreyer, aka Mr. French.

“As a Southern California brand we’re thrilled to support L.A. Dance project,” said Lew, who was seated next to LADP’s Lent. “We just finished a shoot with one of their dancers, Nayomi Van Brunt, and believe that culture and creativity connect us all. We want St. John to be knitted through the community in our neighborhood.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Hot Summer Bags

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Luxury Brands Rally Around L.A. Dance Project

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad