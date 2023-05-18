×
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Maison Margiela and Autre Magazine Celebrate Frieze Week With Intimate Dinner

Guests were treated to a sneak peek at the soon-to-open West Village restaurant The Golden Swan, opening in the Spotted Pig space.

Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ive Getty
Gia Love
Chloe Wise
Nick Sethi
View ALL 19 Photos

Frieze Week in New York has arrived, and with it a slew of parties. In fact, one guest at Wednesday night’s Maison Margiela x Autre Magazine dinner likened the experience to a second fashion week (we reserve that distinction for Art Basel, but you get the gist). 

Margiela partnered with the art magazine to celebrate its 16th issue, themed “utopia.” The occasion was the main draw, but so too was the venue: a sneak peek at soon-to-open restaurant The Golden Swan, which takes over the former Spotted Pig space in the West Village. The restaurant’s street level, where cocktails were served, smelled freshly painted as guests arrived. 

Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ivy Getty, Chloe Wise, Miles Greenberg, OTB chief executive officer Laura Dubin-Wander, APL founders Adam Goldston and Ryan Goldston, Hannah Traore, Tanner Reese and Gia Love were just some of the attendees who came out. 

Love, a New York-based model, is one of the utopia issue’s cover stars. 

“My cover shoot and my story was about the absence and the presence of love and community. It was about the story of people who sometimes get forgotten, who walk the street and have these encounters with people to sustain their livelihoods, but there are more stories: stories of love and identity and the intersection with who we are and our lived experiences,” Love said during cocktails. “When we think about these stories, I typically think about trans sex workers of the ’90s, and I don’t have that experience but I do have a relatable experience [in] looking for love in all the wrong places. And also finding it in those places as well. It has allowed me to do the work that I do in the community.”

In addition to being a model, Love is also the founder of the Celebration of Black Trans Women Cookout. 

“I’m a community organizer first. I do a lot of work that uplifts the lives of Black trans women,” she said. ”I’m tired of hearing horror stories of our lives. I know that we as Black trans women experience an abundance of joy and I want to put that on the forefront.”

Guests soon moved upstairs to the bright dining room, where halibut and duck were served, toasts were given and Champagne consumed.  

