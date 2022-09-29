×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Malala Yousafzai, Ava DuVernay, Chelsea Clinton and More Honored at Variety’s 2022 Power of Women Dinner

“Progress has to be defended and protected in every generation," said Chelsea Clinton.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28:
Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, Elizabeth Olsen, Ava DuVernay and Jacqueline Martinez Garcel in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images/ Emma McIntyre

“We don’t have power. We are power,” said Ava DuVernay to an audience of women in the open air outside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

The filmmaker was being honored alongside Oprah Winfrey at Variety’s annual Power of Women dinner on Wednesday. The duo was celebrated for their work on OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” where they hired all women — 42 in total — to direct the drama’s 88-episode and seven-season run.

“Ava had this idea,” recalled Winfrey. “I remember, I was standing in my kitchen and she called me and said, ‘I’ve got this idea. What if we have all women directors?’ And I said, ‘Can we do that?’ And she said, ‘You can. It’s your network.’ I said, ‘Yaaaas.’”

Related Galleries

A performance by Snoh Aalegra kicked off the event, with comedian and “Hacks” actress Megan Stalter as host. Held in partnership with Lifetime, sponsors included Cadillac and Google.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

“Abbott Elementary” creator and actress Quinta Brunson, on the heels of her Emmy win, introduced honoree and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai — founder of production company Extracurricular.

“We explore the roles of teachers in our society and how they shape the future generations of children through their work,” Brunson said of her show, highlighting the importance of advocating for public schools in America. “Teachers work in schools that are underfunded, they’re underpaid, and yet many of them dedicate their lives to guiding children through the most difficult times.”

Among her endeavors, Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, looks to create opportunities for people of color, particularly Muslim women, in television and film. She wants to help young artists “reflect the world as they see it,” she said.

“Asians make up less than 4 percent of leads in Hollywood films,” Yousafzai told the crowd. “Muslims are 25 percent of the population, but only 1 percent of characters in popular TV series.”

She highlighted Kashif Shaikh and Riz Ahmed’s Pillars Artist Fellowship, which invests in Muslim writers and directors.

“I’m not asking for representation,” she continued “To me, representation is just a consolation prize. I want our shows and our films to be the mainstream.”

Quinta Brunson and Malala Yousafzai Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi

Jacqueline Martinez Garcel received the Social Impact Award for her work at the Latino Community Foundation, sharing a powerful speech on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“In two years we lost 40,000 Latinos in [California], because we couldn’t give them the health care they deserved years before COVID-19 hit, and Latinos on the frontlines suffered the devastation of us ignoring those injustices and those inequities,” she said.

With abortion and women’s rights a topic of conversation throughout the night, Chelsea Clinton reminded the crowd that “progress has to be defended and protected in every generation.” She was honored with her mother, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, for their Apple TV+ show “Gutsy.” The two traveled around the country for the series, exploring thought-provoking conversations. “Sometimes we also have to win it back,” she added.

“Because we’re at this moment of reckoning, not only in our country but around the world, about human rights and women’s rights, it’s critically important that we tell these stories,” said Hillary, stating issues facing women today in Afghanistan, who are deprived of education, and Ukraine, where they’re defending their country against “the barbarity” of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“And I could not stand up here tonight without also recognizing the brave women in Iran who are standing up for their rights, their freedom against a horrific regime who stays in power in large measure because they oppress women,” she said, referencing the most recent protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Chelsea and Hillary Clinton Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

Honoree Elizabeth Olsen, recognized for her work with the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House, turned the spotlight on the founder of the organizations, Gail Abarbanel, when it was her time to take the mic.

It was in 1974 that Abarbanel began her work as a social worker in a Santa Monica hospital ER, explained Olsen.

“That’s where she saw the lack of specialized care and privacy for rape victims,” said the “Marvel” actress, explaining that Stuart House focuses on helping sexually abused children.

Abarbanel next looks to tackle sexual abuse on the internet.

“When I learned about tonight, I asked Gail if there is anything that she would like to do next with the foundation, because in my mind she’s already thought of everything,” said Olsen. “She said, ‘Yes, to stop sexual abuse on the internet.’ And to me that sounded very, very big and maybe impossible. But if you were to ask her what she wanted to create in 1974, I think that would have also sounded just as big and impossible.”

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Hot Summer Bags

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Malala, Oprah, Hillary Clinton Honored at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad