×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Manolo Blahnik Toasts the Holiday Season at Holiday Bar

The brand hosted a festive luncheon in New York on Tuesday.

Sarah Hoover
Maria Borges
Sarah Hoover
Erinn Westbrook
The scene at the Manolo Blahnik's Festive Luncheon.
View ALL 35 Photos

Holiday season is well underway — and what better place to celebrate than the aptly named Holiday Bar, downtown’s buzziest new restaurant?

Manolo Blahnik hosted a festive luncheon on Tuesday for guests including Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Erinn Westbrook, Jessica Joffe, Pat Cleveland, Olivia Palermo and Huma Abedin. There was no shortage of festive touches to be found: the scent of pine wafted throughout the dining room, which featured several Christmas trees and long garlands stretching down each table. “The Blahnik Family’s Holiday Gingerbread Cookie” was on the menu, and everyone walked away with a branded ornament.  

Related Galleries

“This is my favorite restaurant location,” said Manolo Blahnik president of the Americas Andrew Wright, who used to live just down the block. “I’m so happy to be one of the first people to actually experience what this is all about.” Wright teased that the brand has “big plans” for the American business in 2023 — but first, some caroling.

During the appetizer course, a choir troupe emerged to regale the room with several holiday classics. “That’s my favorite thing: caroling,” remarked Cleveland as she sang along. (The model-turned-singer performed at Manolo Blahnik’s party this past summer, and has an album in the works.)

Sarah Hoover, who was cohosting the luncheon with Wright, had stopped by the Manolo Blahnik boutique to pick up a new pair of shoes for the occasion. “I went to the store and I pulled every single shoe that I liked — which was like 20 pairs,” she said, showing off her crystal-studded BB stilettos. She’s likely to get a lot of mileage out of them.

“[Manolo Blahnik] has a large charitable component, and we’ve been talking about collaborating with a lot of the nonprofits that I work with,” added Hoover, a regular on the philanthropic scene. “They invited me to host a holiday lunch and get a bunch of girlfriends together and I was like, let’s start with that.”

Leandra Medine and Pat Cleveland
Leandra Medine and Pat Cleveland Lexie Moreland/WWD
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Hot Summer Bags

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Manolo Blahnik Hosts Holiday Luncheon at Holiday Bar in NYC

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad