Manolo Blahnik Toasts the Holiday Season at Holiday Bar

Holiday season is well underway — and what better place to celebrate than the aptly named Holiday Bar, downtown’s buzziest new restaurant?

Manolo Blahnik hosted a festive luncheon on Tuesday for guests including Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Erinn Westbrook, Jessica Joffe, Pat Cleveland, Olivia Palermo and Huma Abedin. There was no shortage of festive touches to be found: the scent of pine wafted throughout the dining room, which featured several Christmas trees and long garlands stretching down each table. “The Blahnik Family’s Holiday Gingerbread Cookie” was on the menu, and everyone walked away with a branded ornament.

“This is my favorite restaurant location,” said Manolo Blahnik president of the Americas Andrew Wright, who used to live just down the block. “I’m so happy to be one of the first people to actually experience what this is all about.” Wright teased that the brand has “big plans” for the American business in 2023 — but first, some caroling.

During the appetizer course, a choir troupe emerged to regale the room with several holiday classics. “That’s my favorite thing: caroling,” remarked Cleveland as she sang along. (The model-turned-singer performed at Manolo Blahnik’s party this past summer, and has an album in the works.)

Sarah Hoover, who was cohosting the luncheon with Wright, had stopped by the Manolo Blahnik boutique to pick up a new pair of shoes for the occasion. “I went to the store and I pulled every single shoe that I liked — which was like 20 pairs,” she said, showing off her crystal-studded BB stilettos. She’s likely to get a lot of mileage out of them.

“[Manolo Blahnik] has a large charitable component, and we’ve been talking about collaborating with a lot of the nonprofits that I work with,” added Hoover, a regular on the philanthropic scene. “They invited me to host a holiday lunch and get a bunch of girlfriends together and I was like, let’s start with that.”