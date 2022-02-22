Marc Jacobs, Karen Elson Party With Perfect Magazine in London

Katie Grand’s independently operated Perfect Magazine threw a party during London Fashion Week with By Far and Ant-Agency to celebrate the launch of the magazine’s second issue, out Monday.

Guests including Karen Elson, Marc Jacobs, Georgia May Jagger, Alexa Chung, Iris Law, Paloma Faith and Kitty Spencer with twin sisters Amelia and Eliza partied with some of London’s most prolific fashion designers such as Christopher Kane, Erdem Morialoglu, Harris Reed, Saul Nash, Bianca Saunders, Chet Lo and Connor Ives at Decimo, at The Standard hotel in King’s Cross.

Grand and Bryan Yambao aka Bryanboy, who both wore Balenciaga, welcomed the guests with cocktails made with Cîroc vodka, Don Julio Blanco tequila, Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky, and canapés including mini beef burgers, fries and vegan hot dogs.

The new issue, priced at 35 pounds, features stories on celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Kaia Gerber, Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Anjelica Huston, Dakota Johnson, Glenn Martens, Lizzo and Emily Ratajkowski.

“We wanted to tackle the idea of celebrity in an age of mass surveillance — specifically, how our relationship with public figures has changed when the details of our own lives are increasingly accessible to people we don’t know,” Grand wrote in the editor’s letter.

Reflecting on the surveillance theme, Sølve Sundsbø followed Georgia Palmer around London City Airport on CCTV. Nikolai von Bismarck set his camera to night vision and monitors the nocturnal goings-on in a park near his home, while Steve Mackey shot Ratajkowski being followed by paparazzi on a night out at the cinema.