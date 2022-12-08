×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Marc Jacobs Throws ‘The Perfect Party’

Lila Moss, the face of Marc Jacobs' Perfect fragrance, was the guest of honor at the pre-holiday party.

Lila Moss and Marc Jacobs
Tina Leung
Christine Quinn
Leni Klum
House of Marc Jacobs
View ALL 43 Photos

It works rather well when your fragrance is called “Perfect” — then, any party celebrating the perfume is easily deemed “The Perfect Party.”

Marc Jacobs’ bash Wednesday evening, held at the Hotel Chelsea, went for perfection with a “sequins and charm” dress code, which was surprisingly adhered to by guests. Jacobs himself attended, as did the likes of Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Christine Quinn, Christy Turlington and Edward Burns’ daughter Grace Burns, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and, of course, Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, who is the face of the Perfect fragrance. 

Moss arrived right before Jacobs, who shouted “Is that Lila Moss?!” jokingly at the sight of the young model. In the midst of the party, a dance group took to the floor as Jacobs, his husband Char Defrancesco and Quinn looked on. Star balloons and disco dancers greeted the attendees in the disco-themed room, while the second space leaned heavily into the holidays with a piano player and singer. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Hot Summer Bags

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Marc Jacobs, Lila Moss Attend 'The Perfect Party’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad