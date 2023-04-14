Where to Party at Coachella 2023: From Newbie Marc Jacobs to the Return of Neon Carnival and Revolve Festival

Coachella is back and so are the parties.

The biggest late-night bash has always been Neon Carnival, with Levis as lead sponsor — celebrating 150 Years of its 501s — and Don Julio pouring the free-flowing tequila.

“We want it to feel like a house party,” said Brent Bolthouse, its creator and founder of The Bungalow Hospitality Group.

A house party with a 10,000-person guestlist, that is.

It’s free of charge for those invited to the massive fair, more than a decade in the making. It brings out a connected crowd and familiar VIPs; last year, the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Paris Hilton, Jared Leto and Leonardo DiCaprio, a regular, came out.

“He says it’s one of the best parties in the world,” Bolthouse said of DiCaprio. “And he goes to every party in the world.”

Bolthouse wants to bring it to cities across the U.S.: “I’m hoping this year to have conversations with Live Nation and Michael Rapino. Maybe there’s a way we can scale this and do Neon Carnival around great festivals all over the country. It would be my dream.”

Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, with DJs Ruckus, Kayper and Mel Debarge spinning behind the turntable.

“I’ve always sort of had the position of, you know, we’re not affiliated with Coachella, as you know, but we are we try to be good neighbors to what’s happening out there,” he added.

There are a couple of daytime options on Saturday, all happening at once. Marc Jacobs is coming out for the first time with i-D’s Alastair Mckimm — and Lil Durk as their special guest.

At the same time — 1 to 5 p.m. — Kourtney Kardashian Barker will be unveiling Camp Poosh, a collaboration with The h.wood Group, and Rachel Zoe will be hosting ZOEasis for the seventh year. It’s put on by The Zoe Report, acquired by BDG.

“There’s definitely value in it,” Zoe said of returning. “I mean, you know, from a business perspective, from a marketing perspective and p.r., brand awareness. It’s definitely The Zoe Report readers. The people that follow us really love the content around it, and they love to go to it.”

Revolve Festival is also back, and smaller than last year, said Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer. The e-tailer is keeping it more intimate for its 20th anniversary, hosting daytime parties Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.

“We’ve been kind of reminiscing a lot honestly,” Gerona said. “And we’ve activated in the desert now — with Revolve Festival it’s been officially six years — but bringing influencers, this is going to be our 10th year. Looking back at how it’s evolved so much, it’s really incredible.”

Producing a full-blown festival of their own, partnering with The h.wood Group, the company taps big-name performers. Previous years’ entertainers have included Post Malone, Cardi B, Migos, SZA, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky. Chalamet, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the guests last year.

Expect lots of denim and crochet, said Gerona: “It’s always kind of an iteration of the same thing, like crochet for instance. It’s back and bigger, but it’s in a different way. It’s much brighter.”

Standout brands offering the look are Camila Coelho, Agua Bendita and CeliaB. In denim, it’s Grlfrnd Jeans and Eb Denim, she added.

Leading up to the festival, Los Angeles is full of gifting and styling suites for Coachella goers — influencers and talent prepped for the desert. Retailer Wolf & Badger, Nasty Gal, Teva footwear and p.r. agency VPR all hosted events.

“Our activation, that has been a mainstay for the past eight festivals, has generated organic placements and long-lasting relationships,” said Denise Vizcarra, founder of VPR, in a statement. “It’s something our brands look forward to every year. Years prior, fringe and flower crowns were all the rage, but now with the surge of Gen Z and TikTok influencers, we’re seeing an entirely new wave of festival dressing come to light.”

It’s short shorts and crop tops, from “boho to super edgy,” she went on. “Last year, we received an influx of requests for crochet moments and crystal encrusted silhouettes. This year, we expect to see vibrant pieces.”

Retrofête and SER.O.YA are favorites, as is resort wear from Hemant & Nandita, Rococo Sand and Poupette St Barth. “We see influencers pairing hand-embroidered maxi skirts with baby Ts and boots…while others opt for floral pastel sets.”

Of note on the fashion end, The Webster opened a store in Palm Springs this week. It’s the ninth location and fourth in California for the luxury multibrand retailer, which is showcasing collaborations with Amiri and Pucci. And for art lovers, the biannual Desert X exhibit is currently on view, with pieces showcased across Coachella Valley until May 7.

The Webster in Palm Springs is located at 850 North Palm Canyon Drive. doublespace photography

Festivities kick off Friday with Clinique’s “Hydration House” — a pool party and activation to celebrate the beauty brand’s “Protect your Glow” initiative, Moisture Surge cream and new SPF. Simultaneously, Soho House will unveil its Desert House, which returns to offer its feast of unlimited drinks and food, located six miles from Coachella grounds. Day rates are $200 for members and $300 for non-members (“friends” get in for $250). There’s also a separate weekend rate, with access to all three days ($500 for members, $700 for non-members, $600 for “friends”), open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

In the evening, the party is at Nylon House. There will be a galactic theme, with Samsung Galaxy as presenting sponsor. The publication, also owned by BDG, attracts young Hollywood every year. Performers include Alesso, Diplo and Carlita, going from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“Nylon House definitely focuses on the Gen Z [and] Millennial audience, really capturing that zeitgeist of pop culture, from music to style to talent to new brands as they’re popping up,” said Lindsay Leaf, executive vice president of brand marketing and experimental at BDG. “We really sit on that that edge of cool and capture the up-and-comers before they go big. With Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report, I would say they also have definitely started bringing that Gen Z audience into the fold as they continue to grow. I think Rachel, her style and her prowess is intergenerational. We’ve definitely seen that audience widen over the years.”

The night owls will also be at Tao Desert Nights — an invite-only bash put on by nightlife company Tao Group Hospitality (thrown during weekend two as well, on April 21). This year it’s a partnership with creative agency Corso Marketing Group, with pre-roll cannabis brand Jeeter joining as lead sponsor. Expect a late night, with the party starting at 11 p.m. and going until 4 a.m.