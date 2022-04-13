×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: April 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Q1 Revenues Jump Despite War in Ukraine, China Lockdowns

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Show in Italy’s Apulia on May 16

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Denim Replay

Maria Grazia Chiuri Honored at the Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Artists Ball recognized Dior's designer and drew Swizz Beatz, Janet Mock and more.

Gallery Icon View ALL 29 Photos

It’s a big week for art benefits, and Tuesday night it was the Brooklyn Museum’s turn. The annual Brooklyn Artists Ball returned to honor Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, as well as longtime trustee Saundra Williams-Cornwell and her partner W. Don Cornwell. Guests were encouraged to take sartorial inspiration from the recent “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition and dress like a star, “as a playful interpretation of the designer’s lucky symbol and related fascination with astrology, as well as the House of Dior’s history of dressing the red carpet’s most notable celebrities,” the invitations said.

Chiuri attended, fresh off her award in Washington, D.C., as did Swizz Beatz, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Janet Mock, Marilyn Minter and Wes Gordon.

“It’s a great emotion and I think of all the women who have helped become who I am today. It’s really with them that I share this honor,” said Chiuri of being recognized by the museum. “Being honored at the Brooklyn Museum also has a special meaning for me. It’s the museum where we showed the exhibition ‘Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams’ last September. But it’s also a museum where I have found inspiration over the years. Exhibition after exhibition, it has truly contributed to my own education in art and especially to my understanding and great passion for feminist art that guides me in my work today.”

The evening raised a record-breaking $2.4 million for the museum, and after dinner concluded patrons were rewarded for their support with a DJ set by Beatz, who mixed his wife Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” for a fitting wrap of the night.

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad