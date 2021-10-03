Marion Cotillard Fêtes Chanel No.5 High Jewelry Collection at PFW

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER: Chanel hosted a dinner at Maxim’s on Friday to celebrate No. 5, its latest high jewelry collection marking a century of the house’s – and arguably, the world’s – most famous scent.

As she arrived, guest of honor Marion Cotillard remarked that it felt “right to celebrate this icon with something that is almost eternal,” like diamonds.

The French actress, who became the face of the fragrance in 2020, was wearing a five-strand necklace with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond, a design she’s gravitated toward for the “simple yet highly creative design” that looked like drops on the neck, and the fact that it used diamonds. “All those colors in one stone, all those facets – just like the facets of this perfume, really,” she said.

While the necklace she wore was one of the most striking designs of this 123-pieces collection, even it paled in the face of the 55.55 masterpiece necklace, which is not available for sale and will become part of the house’s patrimonial archive collection.

Earlier in the day, it had been the star of the collection’s presentation in Paris, with guests flocking to admire its 55.55-carat D flawless diamond, in an emerald-cut octogone and surrounded by 104 round diamonds and 42 baguette diamonds. The 55.55 necklace re-creates the profile of the perfume bottle stopper and the bottle’s shape, before spilling into a cascade of pear-shaped diamonds of varying sizes.

“What I like about jewelry is the intention that you give [to pieces when choosing them],” said Cotillard, who is about to start exploring another timeless narrative with “Frère et Soeur,” a French drama on estranged siblings thrown together as adults upon the death of their parents. “There is something magnetic in telling a story that goes far beyond yourself.”