Markarian Hosts an Early Summer Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks

Finnegan Biden, Nicky Hilton, Abby Phillip and more wore festive floral Markarian gowns for a rooftop dinner celebrating the brand's resort 2023 collection.

Alexandra O’Neill, Finnegan Biden
Alexandra O’Neill and Finnegan Biden Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

“I haven’t sat down in a very long time,” said Alexandra O’Neill Tuesday evening from the rooftop terrace of L’Avenue at Saks. The Markarian designer had shown her resort 2023 collection earlier in the day and finally had relaxation in sight, as the celebratory dinner got underway. She was joined by Saks’ chief merchandising officer Tracy Margolies, as well as VIP guests including Finnegan Biden (the president’s 22 year-old granddaughter), Abby Phillips, Maye Musk, Veronica Webb, Nicky Hilton and more.

O’Neill began working with Saks roughly a year ago and raved about her experience with the retailer.

“They’re so supportive of their designers. They’re really great about fostering young talent, if I can call myself young,” she said.

On the topic, she’ll turn 36 soon and plans to celebrate with a birthday dinner in London with Savannah Engel, her publicist, as well as other friends. From there, she heads to the Italian island Ponza for holiday.

“You have to take a ferry to get there — it’s a sleepy little town with only locals, it’s been a little treasure. They only speak Italian there — it’s really going to push my college Italian,” she said. “It’s going to be really low key.”

She’s already at work on the new collection, and the brand is busier than ever with bridal, given 2022 is being called the busiest wedding season in history — “which we can confirm,” O’Neill said.

“Honestly it’s what kept us in business during COVID-19,” she said of bridal. “People were still getting married they were just doing it in different ways.”

Abby Phillip, Morgan Radford
Abby Phillip and Morgan Radford Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
Maye Musk, Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Maye Musk and Nicky Hilton Rothschild Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
Veronica Webb
Veronica Webb Darian DiCianno/BFA.com
