×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani to Hold One Night Only Show Event During Venice Film Festival

Business

The Consumer Mystery: How Retail Copes in an Uncertain World

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrate the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Machine Gun Kelly was just as much a Martha Stewart fan as anyone, asking Megan Fox to take a photo of him with the 81-year-old.

Machine Gun Kelly and Martha Stewart
Kim Petras
Megan Fox and Martha Stewart
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Brooks Nader
View ALL 19 Photos

It was all about Martha Stewart on Thursday night, as Sports Illustrated took over the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square in Manhattan to celebrate its latest annual swimsuit issue. 

The 81-year-old had become the oldest cover model to be featured in the annual issue earlier in the week when the covers were released, and she was in high demand at the celebration party. Fellow cover face Megan Fox was there, appearing to be on again with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly despite recent confusion about their relationship status. The couple posed for photos with Stewart, before Machine Gun Kelly turned to Fox and asked if she would take a photo of him with Stewart. 

Related Galleries

Stewart seemed unfazed by all the attention.

“I thought it was very nice,” she said of seeing the issue in print for the first time.

“I mean, I’ve posed in bathing suits before,” Stewart said. “But these are special. The response has been phenomenal. Today we had 8 billion hits on the internet. Did you know that? Eight billion. And it’s very fabulous.”

The other cover faces Kim Petras and Brooks Nadar were also in attendance, as was Lauren Chan, one of this year’s rookies who came out as gay in an essay for SI. 

“The Sports illustrated team reached out asking for a casting tape, and I was going to do my usual spiel of ‘Hi I’m Lauren, I’m a former fashion editor, plus-size fashion brand over, blah blah blah,’ but I decided to share a personal story,” Chan said, dressed in head-to-toe custom Willy Norris. “I think SI tends to feature and celebrate talent for who they are holistically. And the year leading up to that I had gone through a divorce and I had come out privately, and so I shared that in the casting tape.” Soon after, she received a call that she was in.

Coming out so publicly has been a wave of emotions, Chan said.

“Nerve-wracking, exciting. It’s really been a relief, I think, to feel free and myself,” she said. “Like I’ve gotten through a lot of the hard work and now I’m in the celebration phase.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Hot Summer Bags

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad