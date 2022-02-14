Maude Apatow, Molly Ringwald Have Jazz Club Night Out for Batsheva

While Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige were captivating the attention of millions of Americans in their living rooms watching the Super Bowl, those who prefer a high-neck frilly collar and velvet booths ventured to Casa Cipriani’s jazz club for Batsheva Hay. Rather than present her latest collection via a runway show, Hay felt the mood this fashion week was deserving of a fun night out, where the rock band Arsun performed a set and cocktails were served.

“We thought of an alternate way to show the clothes because of Omicron and everything,” Hay said in the moments before the show got underway. “And so it’s kind of funny, we just dressed my team in the collection. We decided to make a hangout instead of a formal invitation, which feels maybe a little out of line with what’s going on.”

Just then, her friend Hari Nef arrived, dressed in a shiny PVC dress from the collection.

“Yes!” Hay cheered at her. “So good.”

“Dominatrix!” Nef replied. “I almost wore the ballroom fantasy but this was just, like, where I’m at right now.”

“This is one of the looks, this is actually the look that started me thinking about the collection,” Hay explained of Nef’s dress. “Everyone I know has texted me a picture of Sharon Tate’s wedding dress, which is basically this type of shape, this idea in a white. And I was so obsessed with it and I’d seen it for so many years that I decided to do it in crazy different fabrics. There’s a PVC, I did it in denim with velvet, I just twisted this dress that has haunted me for years. I was like, you know what, this is the season of the dress.”

Guests include Maude Apatow, out and about on “Europhia” night, as well as Molly Ringwald, SNL’s Heidi Gardner, Amy Fine Collins and “Gossip Girl’s” Whitney Peak.

Arsun is the band of Arsun Sorrenti, son of Mario Sorrenti, and Hay said she was introduced to the young musician through Cat Power.

“It’s kind of more of a rock thing, which is funny because this is a jazz club,” she said. “I knew they had this jazz club and I was like, ‘can we do a different type of music?’ And they were saying this is the first time they’ve done not jazz. It’s jazzy rock. But I felt like it’s a good way to bring music into the occasion and have it be people enjoying the clothes.”