Live from the Red Carpet at the Met Gala 2023

Fashion’s biggest night is back! The 2023 Met Gala – or the The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala – returned to the legendary museum on Monday evening, and with it came the biggest celebrities in the world wearing their Karl Lagerfeld inspired finest.

The 2023 exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which runs May 5th through July 16th, 2023 at the museum, called for attendees to wear creations honoring the late designer, who was best known for designing for Chanel, as well as Fendi, Chloe and his own eponymous line.

The evening was hosted by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. The hosts of Vogue’s various live streams will be La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, Chloe Fineman, and Emma Chamberlain (Anthony and Chamberlain are veterans at the gig).

As for other guest list knowns, Florence Pugh is expected to make her Met Gala debut with Valentino, as a new face of the brand. Other celebrities have been pictured in New York over the weekend attending various pre-Met events, including Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Camila Morrone and Ashley Graham. Cardi B and Offset, Gisele Bündchen, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Idris Elba have also all been out and about in New York over the weekend, with various reports buzzing about their Met attendance.

